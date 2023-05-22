BELFAST — A grand jury indicted Joshua Pedrick, 33, for possessing sexually explicit materials of a minor May 17. Pedrick was the varsity boy's basketball coach this past season for the Islesboro Central School.
Pedrick is accused of possessing and uploading 24 photos and videos of children under 12 engaging in sexual acts from Oct. 30, 2022, to Nov. 3, 2022. The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating him after it received a Dec. 19, 2022, cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to court documents.
Investigators traced the IP address associated with the photos and videos back to Pedrick's Islesboro home, where he shared internet service with his girlfriend and his girlfriend's father, according to court documents. They used an email and username to identify him as the person possessing and uploading the explicit material.
Pedrick first denied seeing any child pornography, according to court documents. But after investigators confronted him about information his girlfriend provided them, he admitted to possessing child pornography, the documents said.
Pedrick is being represented by attorney Jeremy Pratt. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 13 at the Waldo County Judicial Center. Officials from the Islesboro Central School did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
