BELFAST — A grand jury indicted Joshua Pedrick, 33, for possessing sexually explicit materials of a minor May 17. Pedrick was the varsity boy's basketball coach this past season for the Islesboro Central School.

Pedrick is accused of possessing and uploading 24 photos and videos of children under 12 engaging in sexual acts from Oct. 30, 2022, to Nov. 3, 2022. The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating him after it received a Dec. 19, 2022, cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to court documents.

