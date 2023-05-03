News

Scott McCormick

Scott McCormick takes an oath to become a Select Board member right after a May 2 special town meeting at the Fire Department, during which he was elected to the vacant position.

 By Kendra Caruso

JACKSON — There was barely enough standing room at the Jackson Volunteer Fire Department May 2 as residents packed the building to vote for a new Select Board member, among other articles on the meeting warrant.

Special Jackson town meeting

Residents pack the Fire Station May 2 to elect a new Jackson Select Board member and address other warrant articles.

By a slim majority of votes, Scott McCormick was elected to the vacant Select Board seat, prompting cheers from some in the crowd after Moderator Gary Stacey announced voting results. He won against Cindy Ludden after residents nominated the two during the meeting. McCormick received 82 votes whileto 72 for Ludden.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.