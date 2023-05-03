JACKSON — There was barely enough standing room at the Jackson Volunteer Fire Department May 2 as residents packed the building to vote for a new Select Board member, among other articles on the meeting warrant.
By a slim majority of votes, Scott McCormick was elected to the vacant Select Board seat, prompting cheers from some in the crowd after Moderator Gary Stacey announced voting results. He won against Cindy Ludden after residents nominated the two during the meeting. McCormick received 82 votes whileto 72 for Ludden.
In all, 154 votes were cast. One of the Municipal Officers noted that it was one of the most well-attended meetings. The exact number of those in attendance was not immediately available right after the meeting, Clerk Brenda Dennison said.
The meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. did not start until about 7:30 p.m. because of the long line of residents who needed to sign in and receive voting materials.
During the March 18 annual meeting, Debbie Ludden beat then incumbent Bryan Menard by just two votes for the Select Board. Shortly thereafter she quit the position to move to Arizona to take care of her parents, stating that she had not expected to move, but that it was necessary. She expressed her support for McCormick during an April 24 interview with The Republican Journal.
McCormick runs a logging business along with a farm where he and his young family live. He has been a Jackson resident since 2013 but grew up in neighboring towns, he said in a previous interview with The Republican Journal.
Through his advocacy raising awareness for the PFAS issue in the area, which has contaminated water on his property, he is familiar with legislative processes, he said. He intends to spend his life in Jackson.
He would like to make sure that money used on roads in town is spent in a way that benefits everybody while municipal officers remain frugal with funds, he said. He would also like to ensure a fair and honest bidding process for town projects.
Ludden helps run the Jackson Food Pantry and had served on the Select Board previously, helping the town receive grant funding for several different projects in town. She was hoping to make a comeback to the Select Board with this election, she told the Republican Journal in an earlier interview.
Residents passed three other warrant items to raise $5,000 for payroll tax expenses, to raise $6,500 to cover increased costs for the Pinkerton trash contract, and to appropriate $132,176 in proceeds from selling a property at 129 Sullivan Road to be used for capital road improvements.
There was a brief discussion about the proceeds from the Sullivan Road sale, in which Municipal Officer John Work said he would like to see the funds used to improve Sullivan Road, which is a dirt road that becomes rutted in the spring.
His logic was that because the proceeds come from a property sale on Sullivan Road, then they should be used to improve the road — but if residents want to place the funds in the normal road budget they can do that, Work said. “My thought process was, it was kind of a bonus round, it came from that road, so why not improve that road?”
One residents supported the idea of using the money to improve Sullivan Road. Another resident asked how many people lived on the road. Work said he believed there are about seven houses on the road. Another resident said there are other dirt roads in town that get just as muddy and difficult to traverse.
Dennison said the article does not stipulate a specific road the funds must be used for, so that could be further considered if residents passed the article.
McCormick, who lives on Sullivan Road, spoke up and stated that the road was not the only muddy road in town and he thought people wanted to know how the money would be allocated and wanted it not to go only to Sullivan Road, but also to other road repairs in the budget.
He also said he would like to see the town start working toward paving some of the town's problematic dirt roads.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.