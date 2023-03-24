News

There goes March, In like a lion, out like a lamb — and it can take that mud with it on its way! Speaking of mud, the town roads are looking pretty good this spring. Thank you, Road Commissioner John Work!

Last weekend I attended a wonderful spin-in with the Maine Spinners Registry (you can learn more at mainespinnersregistry.org), and hosted by the Heart of Maine Fiber Guild. Some of us Jackson Spinners headed up to Dover-Foxcroft, where nearly 100 wool spinners gathered in the Central Hall Commons on Main Street. There were potluck yummies, and fiber vendors selling yarns, wool roving and sheepskins.