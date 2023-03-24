There goes March, In like a lion, out like a lamb — and it can take that mud with it on its way! Speaking of mud, the town roads are looking pretty good this spring. Thank you, Road Commissioner John Work!
Last weekend I attended a wonderful spin-in with the Maine Spinners Registry (you can learn more at mainespinnersregistry.org), and hosted by the Heart of Maine Fiber Guild. Some of us Jackson Spinners headed up to Dover-Foxcroft, where nearly 100 wool spinners gathered in the Central Hall Commons on Main Street. There were potluck yummies, and fiber vendors selling yarns, wool roving and sheepskins.
I had community-space envy upon entering the fabulously renovated Central Hall Commons. Built in 1882, and almost torn down, the building survived. The town found a way to gut-rehab the whole building while preserving the historic integrity, and it was reopened in 2018. It is now a multi-use venue, including musical performances. FMI visit centralhallcommons.org.
Window Dressers
I can’t help but think of shopkeepers dressing mannequins behind plate glass whenever I hear those words. But, here in Midcoast Maine, our Window Dressers are a nonprofit organization working hard to keep people warm each winter by supplying the materials, and building wood-framed plastic covered window inserts for your house to keep the icy drafts out.
They custom measure your windows, and provide low-income pricing as needed. And once the dog goes through your plastic insert trying to get at the neighbor's cat, you can bring them in for a rewrap. I know you’re thinking that winter is pretty much over, but, the demand is growing and last year the organization was fully booked in sign-ups by the end of July. So, sign up ASAP if winter window inserts are something you could benefit from. Go to windowdressers.org or call 596-3073.
PFAS regs on drinking water
I’d like to think that all the “noise” Mainers and MOFGA have been making about our local PFAS contamination contributed to recognition by the EPA regarding safer water standards for all of us.
In February 2023, the EPA announced the availability of $2 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address emerging contaminants, including PFAS, in drinking water across the country. Just recently, on March 14, the EPA announced the proposed National Primary Drinking Water Regulation (NPDWR) for six PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances). The EPA anticipates finalizing the proposed PFAS NPDWR by the end of 2023. If fully implemented, the EPA expects this rule will prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious PFAS-attributable illnesses.
As a (horrifying) reminder, PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products worldwide since the 1940s. They have been used to make nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain resistant fabrics and carpets, some cosmetics, some firefighting foams, and products that resist grease, water, and oil. For further info: https://www.epa.gov/pfas/key-epa-actions-address-pfas#.
Condolences
Condolences to the family of lifetime Jackson man, Clyde E. Clark.
Town Office
Extra copies of Town Reports are available in the Town Office. Even if you did not make it to town meeting, stay informed, understand the journey made by your tax dollars. Have an opinion? Get involved!
Please note the transfer station hours have now changed - with the move forward of the clocks - it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a reminder, the Jackson Library is open during transfer station hours - as well as during open hours of the Town Office. You are welcome to ask for the key in the Town Office.
April 4 is the next Select Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.
Happy April Fool’s Day! Happy Palm Sunday! Happy Passover! Happy Ramadan! Let there be joy in all the hope and renewal that come with these spring holidays.