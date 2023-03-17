News

Spring skiing on the Rail Trail

Paul Toumayan of Jackson enjoys some fresh powder on the Belfast Rail Trail.

 Photo by Meredith Toumayan

Though I am envious of my Massachusetts friends with their snowdrops and crocuses in full bloom, we are getting the most out of what looks to be a snowy spring. I prefer snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

Sugarloaf Mountain had fabulous powder and no lift lines last Wednesday — and has half-price lift tickets for Maine residents every Wednesday! So, enjoy the snow before it goes, because it looks like we’ll all be out shoveling again by the time you read this, with one foot in mud — the next great Maine season.