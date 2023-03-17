Though I am envious of my Massachusetts friends with their snowdrops and crocuses in full bloom, we are getting the most out of what looks to be a snowy spring. I prefer snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Sugarloaf Mountain had fabulous powder and no lift lines last Wednesday — and has half-price lift tickets for Maine residents every Wednesday! So, enjoy the snow before it goes, because it looks like we’ll all be out shoveling again by the time you read this, with one foot in mud — the next great Maine season.
Lead in school water
I remember when my kids were babies and for a few years, at their annual check-ups, the state required a blood test to look for elevated lead levels. And every year I lived in fear of the results because we lived in an antique house where all the wood trim and floors could chip or wear and release lead dust, and if my kids tested high the state would come in and require lead encapsulation or removal — very expensive.
My children even had friends who had to undergo chelation therapy to remove the lead in their blood. And who’s to say how that impacted their futures, temporarily or permanently impacting their ability to learn, and be successful in life.
I’m no expert but I believe in being informed. You can easily look up the results for the Regional School Unit 3 mandated testing in our schools here in Waldo County. Lead testing for water in RSU 3 in November 2022 showed dangerously elevated lead levels in one or more of the pipes in the following RSU 3 elementary schools: Unity, Monroe, Morse Memorial (Brooks) and Walker (Liberty) — and included water fountains in classrooms.
Fixes for affected piping are not expected to be completed until Aug. 30, per the Public Notice information.
Town Office
Last call! Town meeting is Saturday morning, March 18, at 9:30 a.m. at the Jackson Community Center. Heads up on the next Jackson Food Pantry, which will be on Monday morning, March 27, 10-11 a.m. The next Select Board meeting will be Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.
The Unity Area Regional Recycling Center has printed out a handy new flier with a very informative chart on how to sort your recyclables. These are available at the Town Office. Though at present Jackson does not offer recyclable collection from our transfer station, this is an option worth discussing at town meeting if you are interested. There is an additional cost to the town for pickup from the transfer station on top of what we already pay to UARRC.
Volunteers for summer fun
I know it seems like crazy talk right now, but two big events are already looking for volunteers. The weekend of June 3-4 is the Maine Fiber Frolic at Windsor Fairgrounds. There are a variety of volunteer options including in the raw fleece tent, and the used equipment tent — so many spinning wheels and looms, oh my! FMI email: mainefiberfrolic@gmail.com.
And thinking even further ahead, MOFGA’s Common Ground Country Fair needs area coordinators. These are the people who coordinate all the other volunteers for different areas of the fair. Myself, I coordinate the Fleece Tent, herd the wool growers to bring in their raw fleeces — nudge, nudge — and try to make things run smoothly on the day.
Some of the other areas where the fair needs coordinators for include traffic signage and parking coordinators — you know you want to be the person who makes that run better! Familiar with large animals? How about show ring coordinator or livestock gate coordinator? A coordinator for environmental concerns, aka the Railcar Speakers, is needed, and more. FMI, please reach out to Caitlyn Barker at cbarker@mofga.org.
Beware the Ides of March! And Happy St. Paddy’s Day! Happy premiere day to another green icon, Gumby! His show premiered March 16, 1957.