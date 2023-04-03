News

Happy belated April Fool’s Day! I certainly feel like a fool this week. We had the sheep sheared, and I foolishly bent over and grabbed a hind leg to help reposition one sheep and got a hoof, like an engine piston, bulls-eyed into my forehead.

So if anything sounds a bit funny in this column, my brain is still wobbly. Let that be a cautionary note to anyone else with sheep to be sheared this spring.

