Happy belated April Fool’s Day! I certainly feel like a fool this week. We had the sheep sheared, and I foolishly bent over and grabbed a hind leg to help reposition one sheep and got a hoof, like an engine piston, bulls-eyed into my forehead.
So if anything sounds a bit funny in this column, my brain is still wobbly. Let that be a cautionary note to anyone else with sheep to be sheared this spring.
Town Office
Welcome to Sue Crane, whom you will see in the Town Office during the week. She will be helping out with cleaning and filing. If you were not at town meeting, or did not get a 2023 Town Report, please note that there is now an updated Building Notification Form available, along with the appropriate permit fees (and fine) schedule. These apply to any new building or addition of 200 square feet or larger. Please swing by the Town Office to get the current information.
Maine PFAS update
This month has brought news of progress in containing PFAS contamination in Maine. I was pleased to see that Misty Brook Farm in Albion has managed to stay in business and make positive changes in their dairy herd and land management, allowing them to again safely sell their dairy products.
The Maine Attorney General’s Office has just filed lawsuits against two major manufacturers of products contaminated with PFAS, DuPont and 3M. News Center Maine quoted the AG’s Office as saying, "The defendant manufacturers have willfully introduced toxic chemicals into Maine’s environment in pursuit of profit for shareholders. Maine citizens and the state are left to manage the harm these chemicals cause in our natural resources, our animals, our food, and our bodies, and the state is working overtime to manage the fallout." Furthermore, the state of Maine will "seek to recover all costs to investigate, clean up, restore, treat, monitor and otherwise respond to the contamination of Maine’s natural resources."
This fight against the use of PFAS reminds me of the struggle to end the use of DDT in the U.S. — one of the reasons it was so rare to see eagles when I was child, and now they have happily recovered their numbers. Hopefully, health and safety will prevail and PFAS in our environment will be substantially diminished if not eradicated entirely.
Your news
I just want to remind folks that this is your news column. I am more than happy to include any events you would like to share with the town — births, marriages, deaths, and fun things — birthdays, anniversaries, great vacations!
Happy Easter! And, happy 93rd anniversary, on April 6, of Ghandi Makes Salt. This protest procession was led by Ghandi to bring attention to civil rights violations against the people of India by the ruling British. They marched for two miles to the sea, where he and his peaceful followers created salt by boiling sea water. It was a protest because the British Empire had claimed a royal monopoly on the production of ALL salt. Thousands of Indians were arrested. The British Empire ruled India for 89 years. (The U.S. colonies got off easy in comparison.)
Interestingly, I just watched a highly acclaimed movie on Netflix, called "RRR." It is a Bollywood movie with a serious undercurrent of anti-British sentiment, and is based on two historical Indian revolutionary figures. It also includes some magical realism in the fight scenes, and, of course, Bollywood dances. I highly recommend it.