If you hadn’t noticed elsewhere in the news, and it saddens me tremendously to say it, a Belfast High School student took his own life, by gun, last week. And a 10-year-old brought a handgun to Monroe Elementary School last week, on the school bus. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by these events.
It’s hard enough parenting, and grandparenting, without having to worry about children with, apparently, easy access to guns. Whatever your feelings are on gun control, it seems like everyone should be on the same page about locking up their guns around unsupervised minors. If you would like to review Maine laws on gun keeping with minors in the house, please see the following link for LD 1033: An Act to Protect Children from Accidental Injury Due to Unsafe Storage of Firearms.
The Planning Board has had to reschedule both the March and April meetings. They will now be held on March 28 and April 25, as usual in the Town Office at 6:30 p.m. The next Select Board meeting will be on April 4, 6:30 p.m. in the Town Office. And the Jackson Food Pantry will be at the Jackson Community Center on March 27, 10-11 a.m. Reporting on the March 18 town meeting is available now online and also will be available in The Republican Journal.
Midcoast Career Services
Thinking about a career change? Retraining? There are so many employers in need of help. Funding has become available for coaching services through the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. Designated Navigators will help clients find their way to training, much of which is available free right now, in order to transition into new and in-demand careers.
Cassie (Mary) Robichaux, the new Navigator serving Midcoast Maine, says her passion "is helping every client build their personal and professional toolkit, particularly Mainers who are overcoming significant obstacles."
"I will advocate for people and connect them with their purpose by providing the support, resources, and high-touch relationships that are so important to our individual and collective success.”
I know it seems like crazy talk right now, but two big events are already looking for volunteers. The weekend of June 3-4 is the Maine Fiber Frolic at Windsor Fairgrounds. There are a variety of volunteer options including in the raw fleece tent, and the used equipment tent -- so many spinning wheels and looms, oh my! FMI email: mainefiberfrolic@gmail.com.
And thinking even further ahead, MOFGA’s Common Ground Country Fair is in need of Area Coordinators. These are the people who coordinate all the other volunteers for different areas of the fair. Myself, I coordinate the Fleece Tent, herd the wool growers to bring in their raw fleeces - nudge nudge - and try to make things run smoothly on the day of. Some of the other areas where the fair needs coordinators include Traffic Signage and Parking coordinators - you know you want to be the person who makes that run better! Familiar with large animals? How about Show Ring Coordinator or Livestock Gate Coordinator? A coordinator for environmental concerns, aka the Railcar Speakers, is needed, and more. FMI please reach out to Caitlyn Barker at cbarker@mofga.org.
Happy spring!
On March 21, 1999 the first round-the-world hot air balloon flight was made by a Swiss man, Bertrand Piccard. and his British co-pilot Brian Jones. They flew, nonstop, 29,056 miles around the globe in 19 days, 21 hours and 55 minutes.
And, Happy International Balloon Animal Day on March 22. There’s a variety of conventions, seminars and classes all devoted just to balloon animals. If you don’t believe me, just check out blingblingjam.com.