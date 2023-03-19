News

Jackson chickens love their sheep

Keeping those mootsie-tootsies warm in Sherlock’s wool.

 Photo by Meredith Toumayan

If you hadn’t noticed elsewhere in the news, and it saddens me tremendously to say it, a Belfast High School student took his own life, by gun, last week. And a 10-year-old brought a handgun to Monroe Elementary School last week, on the school bus. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by these events.

It’s hard enough parenting, and grandparenting, without having to worry about children with, apparently, easy access to guns. Whatever your feelings are on gun control, it seems like everyone should be on the same page about locking up their guns around unsupervised minors. If you would like to review Maine laws on gun keeping with minors in the house, please see the following link for LD 1033: An Act to Protect Children from Accidental Injury Due to Unsafe Storage of Firearms.

