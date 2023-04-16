As I write this from Los Angeles for a second week, it is gray and cooler than it is back home. Who woulda thunk?! Meanwhile, being a first-time grandma is the best. It is a true wonder to take in even the slightest changes and growth of this tiny person each day.
Happy Earth Day! I believe there are numerous cleanup efforts going on around Waldo County and beyond. Perhaps this can be an inspiration to clean up even just a little bit of the roadsides around you, for all of us - and future generations!
Special town meeting
The Select Board will hold a special town meeting to elect a municipal officer to replace Debbie Ludden. Debbie was voted in at the March annual town meeting and has since resigned. The date and time for the special town meeting has yet to be determined. Please watch for town notices and postings in the next week for confirmation of the date and time.
Tattooed Dad Brewing Co.
Buy local, be a social local, either way come on out and enjoy our local beers and brews. Jenny and Cody want to share that they now have a hard seltzer on tap. While it has not been tested to be gluten-free, it is brewed 100% grain-free. It tastes pretty darn good, too. There is a planned expansion in tea offerings as well. For May they are planning a trivia night, a community yard sale one weekend, as well as their stellar line-up of Saturday night bands.
Tattooed Dad will be closed the weekend of April 21-23. As always, please check the website to confirm that they are open. Posts are most accurate, as is their google map page.
Earthquake
So apparently some people felt a wee trembler, and heard cracks and booms throughout Waldo County, at 5:58 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. There was some chatting on the Waldo County Scanner Facebook page to this effect. Also, if you do feel something — say something! On the allquakes website, even if they don’t have an official report, you can contribute that you felt something and the scientists will assess the feedback for reporting purposes in the future.
April 23-29 is National Library Week. This year’s theme is “There’s more to the Story.” I believe there is almost always more to the story, but that’s beside the fact. Never forget that libraries are there for you to use for so many services besides getting your teeth into an engrossing story.
In addition to novels, there are magazines, audiobooks — which librarians can help you figure out how to access — and some libraries have museum passes to borrow as well as children’s story hours.
Unfortunately, Belfast Free Library is not in fact free unless you live in Belfast, or are below the age of 18 and live in Waldo County. You may purchase a membership for $35/year. There are many local town libraries with a variety of borrowing programs. Definitely check out your own town if you have not.
Jackson has a small library which is open when the Town Office has hours and on Sundays when the transfer station is open. Bangor Public Library is free to all Maine residents. And the beauty of becoming a member in Bangor is that if you don’t always get up to Bangor in time, you can still return your books to Belfast Free Library and they can check them in and zip them up to Bangor with their inter-library loan couriers. Go forth and find a library — dig into a good book!