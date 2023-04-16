News

Hiking in LA

New grandparents Paul and Meredith Toumayan hiking above the valley in Los Angeles.

 Photo Courtesy of Adrienne Toumayan

As I write this from Los Angeles for a second week, it is gray and cooler than it is back home. Who woulda thunk?! Meanwhile, being a first-time grandma is the best. It is a true wonder to take in even the slightest changes and growth of this tiny person each day.

Happy Earth Day! I believe there are numerous cleanup efforts going on around Waldo County and beyond. Perhaps this can be an inspiration to clean up even just a little bit of the roadsides around you, for all of us - and future generations!

