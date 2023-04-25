News

Moose on the loose

Moose on the loose in Jackson!

 Photo Courtesy of Laura Zamfirescu Photography

I hope everyone enjoyed their school vacation week. It was so nice to see numerous kids out and about, walking and playing, during the days.

Looks like we escaped with a minimal mud season. My sheep are already eagerly scarfing up what little grass there is out there. The hummingbirds are almost here — get your feeders ready, they’re going to be hungry!

