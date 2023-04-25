I hope everyone enjoyed their school vacation week. It was so nice to see numerous kids out and about, walking and playing, during the days.
Looks like we escaped with a minimal mud season. My sheep are already eagerly scarfing up what little grass there is out there. The hummingbirds are almost here — get your feeders ready, they’re going to be hungry!
I love watching the flight tracker map as they journey thousands of miles northward from Central America. During migration, a hummingbird's heart beats up to 1,260 times a minute, and its wings flap 15 to 80 times a second. To support this high energy level, a hummingbird will typically gain 25%-40% of its body weight before it starts migration in order to make the long trek over land and water. (hummingbirdcentral.com/hummingbird-migration-spring-2023-map.htm)
On a more somber note, don’t forget about ticks and brown-tail moth caterpillars! They are, or will be, here and all precautions should be taken. I like to think that these precautions boil down to whipping off all your clothes every time you come back into the house, and — preferably — washing them. We like to at least leave ours in the barn. Be careful out there.
Special town meeting
On Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m., there will be a special town meeting at the Fire Station. The primary purpose of this town meeting will be to vote on a replacement Select Board member. Debbie Ludden vacated her position, soon after being voted in at the March town meeting, in order to care for her elderly parents who are out-of-state.
There will also be an article for whether the town will vote to appropriate the remaining proceeds of the sale of 129 Sullivan Road from surplus for capital road improvements.
Additionally, an article is needed for a payroll tax adjustment and to appropriate funds from surplus to cover the cost increase for Pinkerton’s to pick up the trash dumpsters each week. Their cost increase was not available for town meeting, and has risen $75/week from $375 to $450.
The warrants were to be formally posted by April 25 — with copies available at the Town Office. Hope to see you there. Never forget, every vote counts, especially in a small town.
Town Office
A thank-you to Dale E. Hustus, our EMA officer, for following through on submitting the paperwork for Jackson to receive FEMA funds for the road damage incurred over the 2022 Christmas storm. We should receive over $16,000 for those repairs.
The town has a Resident Emergency Fund for those who may suffer from a one-time emergency need such as their house burning. This has been funded by donations of returnable bottles. Currently there is a backlog of these bottles in the transfer station — left over from before the pandemic.
If there is anyone with a pickup willing to take them to a redemption center, that would be greatly appreciated. And, if anyone is interested in taking up the cause and redeeming the returnables on a regular basis — maybe once a month — it would be wonderful to restart this program.
Brown Goods Day
Jackson Brown Goods Day will be held on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 8 a.m. when the transfer station opens, and it lasts until the dumpster is full. Remember not to bring any hazardous waste, no TVs, no fridges, no computers or computer adjacent components, no gas tanks-bottles-canisters-barrels or drums. Good things to bring are rotten wood, old mattresses, broken furniture, dead carpets.