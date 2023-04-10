News

We’re grandparents! We met our family’s tiny new human, Sasha Rowen Toumayan, three days after she was born. I am writing this from a Los Angeles patio, sitting in a T-shirt listening to the wind swishing the palm fronds. It was a long way to come to visit the grandbaby but worth every mile.

Much as I love being here I can’t love the $5/gallon gas prices! I hope you all are also enjoying some much-welcomed almost-summery weather in our absence.

