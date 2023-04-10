We’re grandparents! We met our family’s tiny new human, Sasha Rowen Toumayan, three days after she was born. I am writing this from a Los Angeles patio, sitting in a T-shirt listening to the wind swishing the palm fronds. It was a long way to come to visit the grandbaby but worth every mile.
Much as I love being here I can’t love the $5/gallon gas prices! I hope you all are also enjoying some much-welcomed almost-summery weather in our absence.
ATV trails & mud
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife would like you to be aware of the following: All ATV trails across the state are closed for mud season. Trail openings will depend on local conditions, but most trails will be closed until at least May 15. Conditions around the state are varied and the decision to open trails is managed by the property owner and/or the club or organization who maintains the trail system.
Electricity supply rates
I don’t know about you but I am endlessly confused about these big jumps in electric bills. I am even more confused by all the different ads that come in the mail to switch to this or that electric supplier. As best I can understand it we all get charged in two parts on each bill from CMP. We get a charge from CMP for our electricity delivery — hence all their trucks out there fixing lines and poles after a storm. CMP (and Versant) have their distribution costs approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee, and these only changed by a few percentage points for 2023.
The bigger cost increase has been a result of the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) taking bids from companies who supply the electricity — which CMP and Versant then distribute across the state. CMP and Versant are billing on behalf of these electric supplier companies — which is the second part of your electric bill. You can choose to use the default Standard Offer Electric Supplier — from whom Maine PUC has accepted what they think is the best bid. Or, you can go out and choose another company — hence all those fliers in your mailbox — from which to buy your electricity, still carried to your house by CMP or Versant. I guess it’s kind of like choosing the gas station where you want to fill up your car.
And, of course, they each want you to buy your electricity from them instead of the Standard Offer electricity that appears on your CMP (or Versant) bill as the default supplier. I can’t help but wonder how their pricing will change over time. What kind of checks and balances are in place with this deregulation of electricity supply? You sign up at a great rate and then a year later it goes through the roof — do you have to keep switching around to price-shop? I hope that is as clear as mud for y’all.
Town Office
The next Select Board meeting will be April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.
Jackson Corner Cemetery
Most of you are familiar with the cemetery just up Kimball Hill Road from Route 7. There are a number of cemeteries in Jackson but this one, the Jackson Corner Cemetery, is the only one that is managed by an association which maintains the cemetery through dues from the approximately 40 members. Up for discussion this year is whether to have the town of Jackson take over caring for this cemetery. If you are a member, you should have recently received the annual newsletter requesting your dues and asking you to vote on whether you think the town should take over the care of the Jackson Corner Cemetery. Additionally, if you or someone you know might be interested in getting involved in the management of the Jackson Corner Cemetery, or the town cemeteries, please let the Town Office know.
Happy birthday, Thomas Jefferson! Our great third president was born on April 13, two hundred eighty years ago. The world and our country have come a long way since then. Imagine what he would have thought of our world if he could see it today.