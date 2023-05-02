News

Drake Pond Road washout

Drivers beware! Drake Pond Road has a washout right before the put-in for Drake Pond.

 Photo by Meredith Toumayan

By the time you are reading this in the newspaper, the people of Jackson will have spoken and voted in a replacement for the open Select Board seat. It’s always fascinating to see the democratic process at work, especially in our small town.

The two people who have shared that they will run for the seat are Debbie Ludden and Scott McCormick. They both come from hard-working local families whose presence in our community goes back for generations. They are committed to the town of Jackson and I am hopeful that whoever wins will be sensitive to the interests of all residents. May the best (wo)man win!

