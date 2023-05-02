By the time you are reading this in the newspaper, the people of Jackson will have spoken and voted in a replacement for the open Select Board seat. It’s always fascinating to see the democratic process at work, especially in our small town.
The two people who have shared that they will run for the seat are Debbie Ludden and Scott McCormick. They both come from hard-working local families whose presence in our community goes back for generations. They are committed to the town of Jackson and I am hopeful that whoever wins will be sensitive to the interests of all residents. May the best (wo)man win!
Brown-tail moths
Now’s your opportunity to get ahead of those last nests you couldn’t quite get to in the fall or winter — before those moth caterpillars hatch. As a reminder, they have two bright red spots on top of their tail. Much like tick protocol, it’s a good idea to strip down before you go in the house if you’ve been raking or working in your wood pile — especially anywhere near a tree that has had, or still has, brown-tail moth caterpillar nests. There is a great weblink from the University of Maine with further information and additional links on dealing with the wee monsters.
Here’s what is coming up at Tattooed Dad Brewing Co., on Route 7 in Jackson. On May 6 will be a Trivia Night and potluck. Sounds fun! Rules were to be posted on their website by May 1.
On May 13 they are hosting a Community Yard Sale and Jackson Bazaar with special hours -- open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The bar will also be open all day. All are welcome to set up their own table space on their lawn to sell yard sale or homemade items. You knit hats? Try to sell them here. 3D print mugs? Try to sell them here. NO GUNS, NO DRUGS, NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL. No table fee, but you need to bring your own table. And, you absolutely MUST take any unsold items home with you. Set up and stay as long as you like during open hours that day. (Set-up for sellers begins at 7 a.m.)
Plant sale
The Waldo County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its 2023 Plant Sale on Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Help support the District's important conservation and educational mission with the purchase of carefully selected fruit trees, shrubs and native plants! This will be held at Maine Tradehers Market, 956 Albion Road, Unity.
Town Office
The next Select Board meeting, with our newest Select Board member, will be on Tuesday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m.
Happy Cinco de Mayo! This patriotic day of celebration for our Mexican neighbors recognizes the day Mexican troops beat back the forces of Napoleon III in the Battle of Puebla, May 5, 1862.