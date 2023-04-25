JACKSON — Jackson residents will decide who is going to fill a vacant Select Board seat during a May 2 special town meeting to be held at the town office complex at 7 p.m.
Debbie Ludden, who was recently elected to the Select Board during the town’s March 18 annual meeting, quit the position leaving it vacant. She won against then incumbent Bryan Menard by two votes. Menard is not seeking the vacant seat, he told The Republican Journal through email.
Ludden moved to Arizona about a week ago to take care of her parents, she said. It was not a move she was expecting but said it was “something that I had to do.” She plans to return to Jackson to visit family but has no plans to move back in the near future.
She was previously elected to the Select Board in 2010 and served for three years, she said. She grew up in Belfast but lived in Jackson for 42 years.
Nominations for the position will be called from the floor during the meeting and then residents in attendance will choose between those nominated. So far, two people have publicly expressed interest in filling the vacant position.
Cindy Ludden is one of those interested in filling the vacant Select Board seat. She had previously served on the Select Board for a number of years. She grew up in Belfast but has lived in Jackson for more than 45 years.
During her time on the Select Board previously, she worked with fellow Select Board members John Work and Dave Greely to secure grants to construct a transfer station and new fire department building, she said. Fire Chief Don Nickerson, who is a current Select Board member, also helped secure that funding for the new fire department building.
Through her connections within Regional School Unit 3, the town was able to acquire two portable classrooms from the district to set up a library, along with receiving old district shelving and tables to stock it, she said.
She also helped secure grants to put a new metal roof on the Community Center, she said. She helps run the Jackson Food Pantry, which serves the town along with several surrounding municipalities.
She does not have an agenda of items she would like to work on if she is elected to the Select Board this time, she said. She will consider what needs to be addressed if she is elected to the position, stating “I’m just feeling this is my time to come back.”
Scott McCormick is a farmer in town with a young family, though his primary job is running his logging business, he said. He is also vying for the vacant seat. He has lived in Jackson since 2013 but grew up in Waldo with family ties to Jackson and Brooks that go back several generations. Outgoing Municipal Officer Debbie Ludden has expressed her support for him.
Through his advocacy work raising awareness about PFAS issues in the area, he is familiar with the process to propose and get major legislation passed, he said.
He intends to spend his life in the town and thinks it could benefit from a younger person such as himself, he said. He knows how things have been done in town and he has some ideas about how things could be done differently.
His primary focus if he is elected would be to address road issues in town, which seem to be the most concerning topic among residents, he said. The town has around $1 million in its surplus, which does not go far in the current economy among rising construction costs and inflation. He would like to ensure that the money is going to be spent in a way that benefits everybody in town while municipal officers remain frugal with funds. He would also like to ensure a fair and honest bidding process for town projects.
He describes himself as honest, trustworthy and transparent. He wants to keep an open dialogue with residents about how they feel town funds should be spent, he said. He hopes to take a harder look at other issues if he is elected.
