jackson town office.png

Jackson Town Office

JACKSON — Jackson residents will decide who is going to fill a vacant Select Board seat during a May 2 special town meeting to be held at the town office complex at 7 p.m.

Debbie Ludden, who was recently elected to the Select Board during the town’s March 18 annual meeting, quit the position leaving it vacant. She won against then incumbent Bryan Menard by two votes. Menard is not seeking the vacant seat, he told The Republican Journal through email.

