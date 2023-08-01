News

BELFAST — A late-night fire on Friday, July 28, spread quickly and ultimately leveled the Wentworth Event Center at 139 Searsport Ave. (Route 1).

According to Belfast Fire Chief Patrick Richards, his department received the report of “smoke in the eaves” at the Event Center at approximately 11:37 p.m. on July 28. While en route to the scene, Richard contacted Morrill Fire Department requesting mutual aid.

Aftermath of July 28-29 fire at Wentworth Event Center

Charred debris is all that remains of the Wentworth Event Center, leveled by fire that started late on the night of July 28. 