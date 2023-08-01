BELFAST — A late-night fire on Friday, July 28, spread quickly and ultimately leveled the Wentworth Event Center at 139 Searsport Ave. (Route 1).
According to Belfast Fire Chief Patrick Richards, his department received the report of “smoke in the eaves” at the Event Center at approximately 11:37 p.m. on July 28. While en route to the scene, Richard contacted Morrill Fire Department requesting mutual aid.
Richards said Belfast units arrived on the scene around 11:47 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire throughout the building. Richards then called in mutual aid assistance from the Searsport, Belmont and Northport fire departments.
“We initiated an interior attack,” Richards said, “but our crew began experiencing structural collapse, so we had to pull them out.”
“The make-up of the building, and how it was constructed, was a challenge,” Richards said. “It was three or four different venues inside that building. The main floor was broken up into different spaces. The fire originated in the roof section, so it burned from the top down.”
The building was a total loss. The fire is being investigated by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Crews remained on scene until approximately 10:30 a.m. July 29.
The 15,000-square-foot Wentworth Event Center, a wedding and event center owned by Kristine Wentworth, had housed multiple businesses, including Wentworth's OakNut Property Management, The Moody Dog, a catering business, and Waldo County Community Action Partners' transportation division.
Wentworth listed the 8-acre event center waterfront property for sale earlier this year. As of a July 11 update, the asking price was $2.9 million. According to the listing, "The popular Event Center space inhabits two floors with unobstructed views of Penobscot Bay. Two kitchens, gracious patio, and plenty of storage."