Installation of three water bottle refilling stations, like the one pictured, are the goal of a fundraising effort by the Creation Care Committee of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. The units will include a dish at the bottom for pets.
BELFAST — Mary Rackmales and Sharron Walsh are members of the Creation Care Committee at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. The committee is charged with issues of environmental justice and climate change.
In September 2022 a member of the Creation Care Committee told group members he had run out of water while shopping in Belfast. The member noted that he had his dogs with him and could not find a place to fill his water bottle, or any place for his dogs to get a drink.
“We thought, how can that be?” Rackmales said. “So, we looked around and there are two public water access points on the Belfast Commons. They are so far out of the way that, even knowing they were there, we found it almost impossible to locate them.”
For Rackmales, Walsh and the Creation Care Committee, it was a light bulb moment.
“We needed to provide a place for local people, tourists and their pets to get water,” Rackmales said. “We talked with other people and spoke with the city, and they confirmed there wasn’t any other possibility right now.”
If the two get their way, that condition will not persist beyond this summer. The Creation Care Committee, in collaboration with Friends of Belfast Parks, is sponsoring a fundraising effort to purchase and install three water bottle refilling stations around Belfast.
The pair contacted Belfast Parks & Recreation Director Norman Poirier with their idea.
“Norman liked the idea,” Walsh said. “He told us that he’d just received a catalog for refilling stations from a company in Tennessee. The stations were made of stainless steel and were being used at Acadia (National Park).”
The units in the catalog are cylindrical with an insert to refill water bottles, and a dish at the bottom of the unit to service pets. Water is available at the touch of a button.
Rackmales and Walsh pitched their idea to Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig. She loved the idea, they said, but cautioned them that funding it through the city might take a few years through the budget process.
“We said we were prepared to raise the money for the purchase and the installation,” Walsh said, “and we’re just looking for the city to take ownership once they are installed. She thought that was a great idea.”
That was all the duo needed to start a Refillable Water Bottle Stations with Pet Bowls campaign. Rackmales and Walsh pitched their idea to the City Council on March 7 and received unanimous approval for their fundraising project.
After discussions with Poirier, the Water District, Herbig and the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, the Creation Care Committee has determined that three refilling stations would be purchased with one at the Belfast Boathouse, another at the Armistice Bridge and a third location to be determined.
With a fundraising goal of $20,000 for all three stations, Rackmales and Walsh have until April 30 to secure the units for installation this year. At present, they have raised $8,000. The Friends of Belfast Parks is acting as the fiscal agent for the Creation Care Committee in the fundraising effort.
“We are confident that we’ll raise enough to get two units installed before this summer,” Rackmales said. “We can continue to raise the money for the third station while those are being installed.”
The project aligns itself with the goals of the Creation Care Committee and the city of Belfast. Reducing the need for additional plastic water bottles is just one factor. Another factor is keeping people in town.
“If you don’t have a way to refill your water bottle, or give your pet a drink,” Walsh said, “you might have to travel outside of Belfast to take care of that. Once you’re outside of Belfast, you may decide to go somewhere else. These stations will allow people to remain in Belfast.”
Thus far, the pair have encountered no opposition. Donations have come in from individuals, businesses and organizations. With three weeks left until the fundraising deadline, getting the word out is critical.
“Everyone we talk to thinks this is a great idea,” Rackmales said. “We just need more people to find out about the (project).”
Donations to the project — checks only please — are tax-deductible and can be made to the Friends of Belfast Parks and sent to P.O. Box 947, Belfast, Maine 04915. Include “water fountains” in the check memo line.
Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.