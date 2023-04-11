News

Sharron Walsh and Mary Rackmales

Sharron Walsh, left, and Mary Rackmales are behind a fundraising effort to install three water bottle refilling stations, with dishes for pets, around Belfast. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — Mary Rackmales and Sharron Walsh are members of the Creation Care Committee at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. The committee is charged with issues of environmental justice and climate change.

In September 2022 a member of the Creation Care Committee told group members he had run out of water while shopping in Belfast. The member noted that he had his dogs with him and could not find a place to fill his water bottle, or any place for his dogs to get a drink.

Water bottle refilling station

Installation of three water bottle refilling stations, like the one pictured, are the goal of a fundraising effort by the Creation Care Committee of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. The units will include a dish at the bottom for pets. 

