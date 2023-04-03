BELFAST — Melissa Keller was sentenced to six years in prison during an April 3 sentencing hearing for a number of charges over the last several years that were consolidated into the Waldo County court system. The most serious charge was for class A larson.
Keller accepted a plea deal for 10 years in prison with all but six years suspended, along with four years of probation. She plead guilty to all charges during a Feb. 2 court appearance.
As previously reported, Keller was charged Jan. 12, 2021, with arson for a Sept. 8, 2018, fire at her Unity home that displaced three families. Keller owned, with ex-husband Ricky Bagley, the two-family house at 234 Hunter Road where the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. She was living in one side, renting the other side to her brother-in-law, and renting the basement to a couple not home at the time of the fire.
During her April 3 sentencing, she also pleaded guilty to eluding an officer, aggravated operating under the influence, aggravated criminal mischief, violating bail conditions and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a bodily injury. Those charges stemmed from a March 27, 2022, incident in which she led police on a high-speed chase in Albion.
She must pay $1,200 to Meadow by the Brook in restitution for damages stemming from the high-speed chase incident, along with $1,056.95 in restitution to Maine State Police for damages to police equipment during that incident.
She also pleaded guilty to forgery and perjury charges from the Waldo County incident and a separate criminal charge stemming from an incident in Bangor.
Her attorney, Kaylee Folster, said a lot of negotiating was necessary for the plea deal. She said Keller has already served about 10 months in jail toward her sentence.
Following the hearing, Keller was remanded to the Department of Corrections.
