BELFAST — Melissa Keller was sentenced to six years in prison during an April 3 sentencing hearing for a number of charges over the last several years that were consolidated into the Waldo County court system. The most serious charge was for class A larson.

Keller accepted a plea deal for 10 years in prison with all but six years suspended, along with four years of probation. She plead guilty to all charges during a Feb. 2 court appearance.

