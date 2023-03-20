Well, this has been fun, not! My laptop wouldn't let me log in. And March 20 is the first day of spring! Sure that's a good sign.
Newborn son
Lincoln and Elisabeth Greeley welcome their son Waylon David Greeley, weighing 8 lbs. and 9 oz. Congrats to all.
Racing
The last snowmobile race for the racing folks’ youngsters was Sunday. One winner was Finn Cunningham who won first place in 120 improved snocross at Drew's Hard Knox. Way to go!
Anniversaries
Happy 27th anniversary to Cal and Gerry Clark! Happy 22nd anniversary to Bob and Lona Bourassa!
Birthdays
A very Happy 99th birthday to Pearl Grass Nickless! Happy birthday to Christian Hunter! A happy birthday to Hannah Ferreira!
Sympathy
Thinking of the family of James Black who passed. Thinking of the family of Renee Boivin. They are missed.
Big congrats
Thinking of Carrie Carmichael Klein who recently had a kidney transplant on March 9. She is doing well.
Certificate
Gabe’s girlfriend, Reese Brown, passed her test and got her Certificate of Seamanship. She says call me Capt. Reese. Soon she will apply for her license. Congrats! It was an 80-hour course. She and Gabe spent the night here with me.
Coming in May
Second annual Car Show for Class of 2023 at Mount View High School May 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $5 per vehicle, spectators free. Model car show for kids and touch-a-truck. Get ready.
Wrestling winners
Adrian Serrano got first place and was champ in the 120-lb. weight class. His brother Vin Serrano got first place in the 52-lb. class at Skowhegan Sunday.
Skills competition
Congrats to Ethan Bryant! He got a gold medal at Skills USA for his first place win. He is now onto the Nationals at Atlanta, Georgia. Many students participated.
Our state
The state of Maine is now, on March 15, 203 years old.
Cookies
The Girl Scout cookies are in if you ordered some. There will be sales, too.
Snowmobiling
Wayne, David and Katie Doughty along with Mason Violette made a final voyage up North to "The County" on Friday and landed in Caribou. They stayed at the Caribou Inn Friday night, woke up to freshly fallen snow Saturday morning.
They rode ITS-83 north into New Sweden and up through St. Agatha and finally to Lakeview Restaurant for lunch. Trails were getting beat up, but finally freshly groomed from then on. Good season for riding, but too warm now. He says, "I'll see you again next year, Old Man Winter."
Until next time,
What's meant to be will always find a way. Be kind!