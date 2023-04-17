Hello All,
Changed date — the town of Knox cleanup date is now June 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the sand shed. Charges for tire disposal. A list of accepted items and not is at the Town Office.
Hello All,
Changed date — the town of Knox cleanup date is now June 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the sand shed. Charges for tire disposal. A list of accepted items and not is at the Town Office.
Our condolences to the family of World War II Veteran Roy Ward, formerly of Freedom, who passed on Wednesday, April 12. He was 103 years old, at the Bangor Maine Veterans Home. Rest in peace, Roy. You are missed by me and many others.
Our sympathy to family of Robert Erickson, 84 years old, who passed on April 9. He is missed. Thinking of his wife Patsy at this time. RIP.
The Freedom Volunteer Fire Department is searching for an enclosed trailer to haul and house their utility side-by-side — 7 feet tall, 8 feet wide and at least 10-12 feet long. Any for sale locally? Contact the Fire Department. Our fire chief for Knox is Hank Elkins.
The 70th annual May Breakfast is on May 7, 7-10 a.m. at the Legion Hall in Unity. Menu is eggs, scrambled or fried; bacon, home fries, baked beans, muffins, doughnuts, coffee, tea or juice. Adults $10. Kids over 5, $5. Raffle also, tickets for sale at the hall.
Deb Ziobron is home from EMMC, and on hospice. Ali Doughty is taking care of her mom. Thinking of them both. Deb's siblings from Connecticut, Otto, Drew and Tammy. spent the weekend visiting her.
Evan Aspinall was inducted into the National Honor Society at Mount View High School along with several others. Congrats to all inductees.
Happy birthday to our younger sister Dawna Routhier April 17. She works at Walmart in Waterville.
Until next time,
Have a nice week with our warmer temps we have been waiting for. Be safe and most of all be kind. Call or email me some news. I enjoy hearing from you. New Beat Farm is planting and getting ready for the season. Always a busy place.
Happy Earth Day!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.