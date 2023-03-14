Hello All,
Some warmer weather. Even if snow is forecast, hopefully it won't last long. It has been melting, and the snow and ice coming off the roof. Spring is nearby.
Sympathy
To the family of Robert Wyman, the family of Donald Maxim, and family of James Black. They will be missed, and may they rest in peace.
Birthdays
Happy 15th birthday to Cooper Wren! Happy 4th birthday to Ryleigh Wren! Happy 3rd birthday to Forrest Crosby! Happy 1st birthday to Charolette Ross! Happy birthday to Bo Mishou! Happy birthday to Gary Bulger!
Freedom Grange, Dirigo Grangers
A public Pancake Breakfast Sunday, March 26, 8-10 a.m. at the Grange Hall. Menu: pancakes, fresh maple syrup from Beaver Hill Plantation, sausage links, hash browns, coffee and juice. $10 each.
Get out to vote
Election on March 24, 4-8 p.m., and town meeting on March 25, 10 a.m. Three candidates running for second selectman seat: Peter Curra, Bruce Grass and Ann Hubbard.
Flag Ladies
Recently Carmen Footer, 81 years old, passed away. She was one of the three Freeport Flag Ladies. The three, Elaine Greene, JoAnn Miller, and Carmen Footer started the weekly tradition of waving the American Flag on Main Street after 9/11 until 2019. She will be missed by many. They helped me with a project I was working on many years ago, when we were sending wipes to the troops to clean their rifles with.
Doughnuts are back
Yummy goodies are back at Weaver's Bakery. They started on Friday the 10th, and maple doughnut holes are in. Thanks to Matt and Rachael.
Unity Legion Post
The water pump needed some work to get going again. The first meeting was held Friday, March 10, after a two-month break. Members welcome, and guests.
Belfast Legion Post
I attended the weekly supper on Friday. Nice to see old friends again. Sadly, word was received that Jim Black had passed away.
John's Ice Cream
Take a ride to Liberty, opened on March 8. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.
Visitors
Gabe and Reese came and stayed overnight. Nice to have them visit me.
Remember
Happy are those who take life day by day, complain very little, and are thankful for the little things in life. Be kind.
Snowmobile Trek
Wayne and his buddies Kurt and Rob made it to see the Ghost trains between Chamberlain and Eagle Lake that Wayne has been wanting to see. It was on the bucket list. Those over 200-mile trips are a big trek.
Unity Car Wash
It is for sale on School Street, and I hope it opens in the near future.
Until next week, Happy St. Patrick's Day ! Happy first day of spring on March 20.
From selectman candidate Peter Curra:
In 1968 Peter and Sue Curra came here and purchased a farm from Raymond and Loretta Grass. Along with a 2 ½-year-old daughter Amy, they did a lot of work on the cow barn to begin shipping milk from their herd of cows numbering about 50 head which included 30 milkers and 20 head of young stock.
The family was warmly received by our neighboring farmers, and in 1970 Sue was elected town clerk and Pete was elected second selectman. Town of Knox business was conducted out of their kitchen. Sue remained town clerk until she had served the town for 11 years.
In time the First Selectman Perley Grass decided to retire, and Pete was elected first selectman, a position he held for seven-plus years. In 1973 the Curra family cleared nearly 7 acres of brush land so that the land became hayland behind the Curra Family Farmstand. Sue and Pete welcomed a son Seth in 1971 and a second daughter Sarah in 1974.
In the mid-1970s, Pete was chosen one of three Outstanding Young Men of Maine, nominated by the local Jaycees chapter. In later years, Sue and Pete were chosen as the Maine State Grange Farm Family of the year.
In 1986 the Curras created and opened the Curra Family Farm Stand, which 30-plus years later continues to operate. Sadly, in 2017 Sue's life was ended by cancer.
While some years have been hard on farmers, we have never missed paying our taxes and in 2017 were chosen by Revision Energy as host for a community Solar development which began producing electricity for the grid on Nov. 19, 2021.
Pete was approached by friends and neighbors to reenter town government as a duly elected second selectman. His enthusiasm was bolstered by 30 Knox citizens signing his nomination papers in less than a half-day. What he brings to this office is many years’ experience and the support of many Knox citizens.
382-6783