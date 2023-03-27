Hello All,
I have been sick for a week, and finally feeling better. Got to post some news items at least.
Folks look forward to my column and I appreciate it. This is done for you, not me.
No powerThe wind took out a big section of an old maple tree near me and the next-door neighbor. The power was out for several hours while the CMP crew cleared the brush and tree to get to the wires. I woke up in the dark to chainsaws running and lights from trucks running near my lawn. I couldn’t imagine why the neighbor would be cutting wood in the dark at first thought before I hopped out of bed. It was not so. No one hurt was all that mattered. Guess it was a seven-hour ordeal.
Town meetingI never got to to go. The selectmen for this year are, Galen Larrabee, Peter Curra (who beat out Bruce Grass and Ann Hubbard) and William Ingraham. Good luck to the three.
CSA sharesThe town of Knox has a few more available CSA share slots for residents this year. It is at New Beat Farm, and Mary Donley needs your name and contact info if interested.
Easter is comingPie sale for Easter on Friday, April 7, noon-5 p.m. at Chase’s Toys. To help or volunteer, contact Lori Nason, 356-1586. Or to preorder or reserve a pie, contact her, too. Fruit pies, apple, sourcream pineapple, coconut cream, chocolate, Reese’s peanut butter and more. This is to help Snowdusters to do renovations, and purchase new chairs and tables. Kindly lend your support.
Benefit baked bean supperFor Blaine “Louie” McCormick on Saturday, April 1, 4-6 p.m. at Snowdusters Clubhouse, Unity. Contact Maureen for info, 948-5244. He lost everything in a fire.
Cookie saleGirl Scout Troop 1887 will hold a cookie booth sale on Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 13 Depot St.
SympathyOur condolences to the family and friends of Larry Curtis, beloved firefighter of Unity who passed.
Celebration of lifeThe celebration of life for Donald Maxim will be Saturday, April 8, 1-3 p.m. at Brookings Smith Remembrance Center in Bangor. Thinking of the family.
Kids SnocrossAt Drew’s Hard Knox racetrack recently. I received pictures, and no info, so until I get needed info I am not sharing the pictures of the kids. Still waiting, thanks.
UnityLong time Select Board member Penny Picard Sampson was beaten for the seat by Tony Avila. Good luck to Unity.
Open Door lunch programThe Open Door folks need help with the program to make lunches every week on Thursdays at the old firehouse in Unity. They need money donations to keep the program going while running on a shoestring budget that doesn’t cut it. A bake sale was recently put on at the town meeting to help, and Lori Nason had some baked goodies to sell, too. Anyone that can help please do, see Richard Moore. Thanks.
Until next time,
Please be kind and stay safe. It is spring, so hopefully it gets warmer soon.