Well here we are hitting April already. I like springtime, after the mud dries up.
Old tree felled
The big maple tree just off of my lawn area was taken down by Lucas Tree on Friday. They worked Thursday in the area, too. Glad to see it down as was all rotten, and not safe.
From town of Knox emails
Thinking of changing office hours to Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesday, noon-6 p.m.; and last Saturday of the month, 9 a.m.-noon. Closed Fridays.
Also if you are getting email lists of announcements, and wish to have them discontinued, let them know. The selectmen's meeting minutes are current and up to date on the website. I never did find them. Email address for the town is townofknox@gmail.com.
Parkinson's Group
If interested, there is a Unity Area Parkinson's Support Group that meets the third Monday of the month, 12:30-1:30 p.m., at the Barn Raisers Community Building on School Street in Unity. Free and informal. Info, support, encouragement and helpful tips on living with P.D. More info: Eleanor Bilodeau, 948-2437 or email dogisland52@gmail.com.
Hot dog stand
Rodney Shorey plans to have a stand on School Street sometime this summer. I wish him luck with his venture.
Cinderella Project
Girls needing prom dresses? Contact WCAP for an appointment at 338-6809, and this is April 14 and 15 at Wentworth Event Center, Belfast.
Opening soon in Liberty
Lori's Cafe, Wednesday, April 13, 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
And also Brooks
For the 19th year, is Ralph's Café is opening April 14, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Unity Pie Sale
On Friday, April 7, noon-5 p.m., at Chase's Toys to benefit the Snowdusters Clubhouse renovations and new tables and chairs. Stop by and get a pie. Call Lori, 356-1586, to reserve and order a pie. Apple, fruit pies, cream pies, and more.
Thanks, Lori, for doing a raffle recently to help someone dealing with cancer. I won a prize.
Until next time,
Be kind. It's spring and warmer days are coming. Send email or call me with some news.