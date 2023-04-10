It seems good to finally feel better. Spring days are getting better.
Town of Knox
The hours are the same, Tuesday, noon-6 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; and last Saturday of month, 9 .m.-noon. Closed Mondays.
To see the website for info, Google Town of Knox.
Newborn in town
At Ramble on Farm, congrats to Jess Moquin and Sam Gerry and big brother Malachite on the birth of Cosmo Jasper. He weighed 8 lbs. and 13 oz. Welcome, little one.
Newborn nearby
Congrats to Kaylee Corson and Grey Dinsmore on the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Grey Dinsmore, on Friday, April 7. She weighed 5 lbs. 3 oz. She came a little early, but is welcomed by all.
Thinking of someone
Deb Ziobron is dealing with cancer. At this time we are thinking of her and Alialin. Ali is living in Old Town now to be with her mom. Deb hopes to be home from EMMC soon. She needs a miracle.
Birthday
Happy birthday to Lin Doughty Sr. Happy 8th birthday to Ryan Larrabee.
Benefit supper
On Friday, April 28, 6 p.m., will be a benefit for Tammy Salisbury at the Belfast American Legion Post 43. Adults $10, kids 12 and under $5. Raffle tickets available also. She is battling cancer and health issues. More info: 505-9292.
Until next time,
Enjoy our days. The moon is full, was pretty last night. Be safe. Be KIND.