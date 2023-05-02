First of all, I was saddened to hear a friend in town for many years, Meredith McDonough Murch, had passed away. She was 92 years young. She used to call and chat about what was happening, and the goings-on in town. I will miss her. Thinking of her family.
Another friend
Rita Curtis passed away on April 17. She is missed by me. She and I knew each other from the time she lived in Knox years ago. Thinking of her family. Graveside service May 11, 1 p.m., Grove Cemetery.
Sympathy
Robert" Diddy" Reynolds has passed away at 90 years young at Tall Pines Nursing Home. He will be missed by his family.
Graveside services
For John Hall at Unity Pond Cemetery May 19, 1 p.m.
Birthdays
Happy belated birthday to Tonja Doughty! Happy birthday Kevin Wood! Happy birthday to Sonya Merrfield!
Anniversaries
Happy 56 years to Mike and Jackie Ingraham! Happy anniversary to Steve and Brenda Cole!
Troy Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Breakfast
The breakfast will be held at the Unity Legion Hall Sunday, May 7, 7-10 a.m. Raffle available. Good cooking, and meet friends or make new ones, please support this.
Car Show
At MVHS Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., cars, trucks and motorcycles. More happening. Free admission for spectators; vehicles pay $5 each. Supports Project Graduation.
Knox Boosters
T-Ball time has changed to 5-6 p.m. Mondays at Larrabee Field.
Visitors
Gabe and Reese spent Friday night here with me. Always good to see the kids.
Benefit Supper
I attended the Supper for Tammy Salisbury at the Belfast Legion Post Friday evening. A good time was had by all. Raffle drawing and I brought gifts back to Lori Grant for the winners she had. I didn't win, but was happy others did. The food was excellent that Lisa Mosher was serving with others. Thanks to all that donated the gift cards and gifts. Donations may be made for Tammy at the DCU bank.
Anah Shrine Circus
Several folks attended the circus this weekend in Bangor. Always fun for the kids.
Until next time,
Stay safe and be kind. Smile, life is short, enjoy it while you have it.