Hello All,
Another week — we've made it. It seems good to see that green grass, and hopefully the dandelions soon. Flowers are blooming in places. Waiting for fiddleheads.
Town Office hours
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesday, noon-6 p.m.; Friday, closed; last Saturday of the month 9 a.m.-noon.
The cleanup date is now June 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the sand shed. For a list of things you cannot send, call in at the office or call 568-3907. There is a charge for various tires. Mary Donley, town clerk.
Mount View High School
Congrats to Andrew Price, class of 1992. He won the 2023 MVHS Alumni Award.
T-ball season
From Knox Boosters Club: From Monday, May 1, to Monday, May 29, there will be T-ball starting with sign-ups May 1 for ages 5-7, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Larrabee Field. $10 per child. Bring a glove and a smile.
Baseball Knox Minors
The last sign-up date for the Knox Minors Team was April 22. Ages 7-11. Call Trevor Ripley, 930-0710, for info or email trevor.ripley@yahoo.com.
Thanking the community
A big thanks from Blaine "Louie" McCormick for the donations and help with the benefit since his fire.
Memorial Day
Randy Parker from Benjamin Berry Legion Post 50 in Unity is inviting you to the Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 29, at 9 a.m. If your group or whatever wishes to be in the parade, line-up at 8:30 a.m. at the Unity Grammar School. More info at 323-3412.
Sympathy
Our condolences to the family of Warren Moody who has passed in Florida, formerly of Freedom. Thinking of all, and Helen Farrar.
My cousin Darrell O'Leary's widow, Donna Kimball O'Leary, has passed away. Thinking of the family at this time.
Loss of a friend
Condolences to the family of Laurie Foy who has passed away. I met Laurie through Facebook, as she loved old pictures and history such as I do.
Car show coming up at MVHS
MVHS class of 2023 fundraiser with cars, trucks and motorcycles. Needed: student and community volunteers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, rain date May 13. Email to desmondgonzalez11@gmail.com. Model car show for kids, and Touch-a-truck. $5 per vehicle. Spectators free.
Birthdays
Happy 1st birthday to our great-granddaughter Charleigh Bingham on April 26. Happy 3rd birthday to Jaxson Parsons! Happy birthday to Kevin and Wayne Doughty on May 1.
Anniversaries
Happy 62nd anniversay to Terry and Mona Hustus Hilborn! Happy 17th anniversary to James and Lori Cobb!
Public supper
The Searsmont Fire Department is holding a supper at the station on Saturday, April 29, 5-7 p.m. Chop suey, baked beans, hot dogs, mac and cheese, shepherd’s pie, homemade yeast rolls, and desserts. Adults $10, children under 12, $5.
Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association, Freedom
The directors met on April 19. We are trying to update our list of lot owners, or relatives thereof, for our annual appeals letter, and contact info. If you have info, please let us know of an address change, etc.
Winter decorations need to be removed from cemetery lots by May 1 or will be disposed of.
Newborn congrats
A son, Bruce Allen, weighing 6 lbs. and 7 oz., arrived on April 14 to Mackenzie Jones and Kevin Seekins. Thinking of all the family.
Reiki share
Saturday reiki at Deb Ziobron's and with Ali Doughty for Deb. Lots of long-distance healers and prayers to Deb. Eleven were able to attend. Snacks were served. Thinking of Deb and Ali at this time, as Deb is on hospice. Sending positive vibes and healing energy to the beautiful warriors. Sarah Finch fixed Deb's hair in the viking warrior hairstyle she wanted. I saw pictures on Facebook.
Movie CD of Frye Mountain, wagon tours
Heidi Perkins has some movie CDs nearly finished up now. Soon we will be viewing it for her critique. Hang in there, I am happy to report this.
Annual lunch time
I met up with Charlie Fleming at Mammie's Country Kitchen in Unity on Friday. Nice to see an old classmate again during his Maine trip from Florida. We both weathered well after all. He was sad his old friend Mary Ann Morse (of Morse's Sauerkraut) had passed away in November, he had just learned.
Until next time,
Keep warm, as the temps seem to want to stay chilly. Some folks were off for warm weather for a few days, during school spring vacation. Be kind.