Knox town meeting 2023

Moderator Mary Anne Kinney announces election results at the March 25 Knox town meeting. Photo by Jim Leonard

 Photo by Jim Leonard

KNOX — At the annual town meeting March 25, the residents of Knox eliminated personal property taxes, considered adjusting the due date for property taxes, and consistently asked local leaders for more of a window into the business of town government.

“It would be great if we could get the minutes of any meeting posted on the website,” said resident Travis Price, “That’s better than what we have now.”

Rep. Ben Hymes at Knox town meeting

State Rep. Benjamin Hymes addresses constituents at the March 25 Knox town meeting. 

