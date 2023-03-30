KNOX — At the annual town meeting March 25, the residents of Knox eliminated personal property taxes, considered adjusting the due date for property taxes, and consistently asked local leaders for more of a window into the business of town government.
“It would be great if we could get the minutes of any meeting posted on the website,” said resident Travis Price, “That’s better than what we have now.”
Price’s comments came as residents overhauled a warrant article to to authorize email and postal notification for all town meetings, special town meetings, sale of tax acquired property and other town business pertaining to residents.
Several residents complained that a recent special town meeting notification reached them only after the meeting was held.
The article was amended, and unanimously approved, to include the posting of minutes from Select Board meetings every two weeks, once those minutes were approved.
“It’s something,” Price said. “If the minutes are approved every two weeks, we’re still behind, but at least they will be there.”
At the March 25 meeting 29 residents examined and approved 38 articles.
Moderator Mary Anne Kinney opened the meeting by announcing the results of two races for Select Board seats.
Peter Curra beat Ann Hubbard and incumbent Bruce Grass to win a seat on the Select Board, and incumbent William Ingraham was reelected. A total of 78 residents participated in voting.
Early on, residents voted unanimously to eliminate personal property taxes. Those taxes are assessed on equipment with a value of $1,000 or more. Eliminating them, said Select Board member Galen Larrabee, made sense on a number of fronts.
“If people don’t pay (personal property taxes) we have to take them to court,” Larrabee said. “Our attorney costs $175 an hour. That adds up and it ends up costing us money. This is a better way to do it and it’s a lot less aggravating.”
Maine State Rep. Ben Hymes, R-Waldo, addressed residents, outlining his committee work and encouraging them to get involved in their government at all levels.
While voters ultimately approved all of the warrant articles, several received amendments on the way to acceptance.
An article to raise and appropriate $60,900 for the collection of trash and disbursement of town waste was adjusted following comments by resident Mike Hamblen.
Hamblen asserted that the contractor hired by Knox, Sullivan Waste & Recycling Services, to haul trash is picking up residential trash outside of town and estimating his tonnage when arriving at the trash facility.
“I’ve told (the Select Board) on multiple occasions,” Hamblen said. “It’s a little shady and we should do something about it.”
Residents voted to amend the article to ask that Sullivan purchase and use digital scales to ensure tonnage figures are accurate.
Another amendment, to raise and appropriate $800 for flags for the telephone poles was adjusted to read American flags.
One amendment that did not pass was a request to change the due date for real estate taxes to March 31, 2024.
Several residents noted the real estate tax bills were not sent until September each year, giving them just a few months before the deadline.
Price countered this argument with a timeline and some advice.
“We can’t even estimate (real estate taxes) until the school budgets are in,” said Price. “That’s June. If you own property you should anticipate (real estate taxes) and set money aside.”
When incremental payments were suggested, Knox Town Clerk Mary Donley said, “We’re happy to take your money any time.”
The amendment to move the real estate tax deadline to March 31, 2024, was defeated. The deadline for payment of property taxes will remain Dec. 31.
An article to appropriate $10,000 to pay tax abatements for taxes assessed in 2023 was approved, but not without considerable discussion regarding process and transparency.
As the article came up for a vote, resident Carol Hamblen noted that a similar request had been approved in 2022, but had been overdrawn by over $30,000.
Larrabee explained an unanticipated abatement to a solar company had to be paid and that it was for over $30,000.
“So where did the money come from?” Hamblen asked Larrabee.
Larrabee said the money had been paid from surplus.
“Is that appropriate?” Hamblen asked. “Isn’t that something that the residents would need to approve at a special town meeting?”
While no one seemed to have an answer to Hamblen’s question, Larrabee acknowledged, “You can put his one me.”
Residents also approved an article allowing the Hilltop Store to seek a license from the state Bureau of Alcohol to sell hard liquor. The approval was by a 12-9 vote. Hilltop must first receive a license from the state board in order to initiate this process. To date, Knox has only allowed the sale of beer and wine in town.
Gavel to gavel, the meeting lasted two hours and 55 minutes.