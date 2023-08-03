News

Belfast Police

Belfast Police are offering a schedule that Chief Robert Cormier says "is very conductive to work-life balance" for his officers. Law enforcement agencies are getting creative in a competitive job market. 

 File photo

It is, by any standard, one of the most difficult professions in the world. The application process itself involves a level of scrutiny absent from most jobs. Once hired, applicants can expect that level of scrutiny to increase significantly as they interact with individuals in their communities who, almost always, are not having a good day.

Long and inconsistent hours, low pay and no, or low, benefits were also a part of the package for those choosing a career in law enforcement. Despite all of these conditions, being a cop was a sought-after job.

Rockland Police Department

The Rockland Police Department is hiring officers with no prior law enforcement experience to remain competitive in a competitive law enforcement job market. 
Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe

Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe rolls out a new scheduling program to members of the Thomaston Select Board. Hoppe's program has officers working two 24-hour shifts per week. 