It is, by any standard, one of the most difficult professions in the world. The application process itself involves a level of scrutiny absent from most jobs. Once hired, applicants can expect that level of scrutiny to increase significantly as they interact with individuals in their communities who, almost always, are not having a good day.
Long and inconsistent hours, low pay and no, or low, benefits were also a part of the package for those choosing a career in law enforcement. Despite all of these conditions, being a cop was a sought-after job.
“I remember a day, not too long ago, when there were 2,000 applications for positions in the Maine State Police,” Waldo County Sheriff Jason Trundy said. “There were waiting lists. That’s changed. Law enforcement is a different world today. We have more positions than applicants.”
What happened?
Area police chiefs point to a variety of factors influencing potential applicants to choose other careers, and current officers to take their skills elsewhere.
“Hiring police officers has become very competitive over the last three years and everyone is vying for the same eligible candidates,” Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said. “To be attractive to new candidates you have to offer competitive wages and benefits, and a schedule that offers the best work-life balance.”
Additionally, the number of jobs available through private contractors has risen sharply over the past two decades, luring law enforcement candidates, including veteran officers, to a private sector with better wages, benefits, and flexibility.
“Family time seems to be the number one issue (with law enforcement applicants),” ihomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said. “Sure, they’re looking for better pay, but they really want flexibility.”
Some departments have residency requirements that force officers to secure housing in the community in which they work. Some are simply unable to afford, or even find, this required housing.
It’s convenient to point to the pandemic as the impetus for the changes. To be fair, the pandemic exacerbated the hiring issues at law enforcement agencies across the country, and here in Maine. To be clear, it is not the only factor.
“To join any police department requires patience,” Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll said. “It is typically a longer-than-normal hiring process. All candidates must go through a number of interviews, a stringent background check, psychological and polygraph examinations, a doctor’s physical, as well as a physical ability test.
"After passing all that, one can be considered to be hired and go through the 15-week department field training program — and the 18-week Maine Criminal Justice Academy certification program.”
This deliberate vetting process often drives candidates to seek other careers or employment in private sector law enforcement.
It’s a problem that pre-dates the pandemic, and it’s one that doesn’t appear to be going away.
“We have many officers statewide that are reaching retirement,” said Camden/Rockport Police Chief Randy Gagne, “and there is a lack of those who are interested in entering the field. When I applied for Camden nearly 35 years ago, there were 75 candidates who applied for three positions. I haven’t received seven applications for five positions in months.
"I was never a believer in throwing lots of money at a problem. Unfortunately, it seems to be the only way departments fill their ranks. The opportunities for officers today are endless and you can almost name your price and get hired.”
Across the board, Maine law enforcement agencies are responding to the lack of candidates by adjusting wage and benefit packages. While this is good news for applicants coming into the field, it creates an environment where veteran officers often take their skills to other departments in search of better pay and benefits.
Many local departments that lose veteran officers often end up hiring candidates with little or no experience. These individuals need training before they can “hit the street,” according to Trundy. “That takes time,” he said, “and while they are training you're still down officers. There’s a lot of opportunity because there are more jobs than there are people, and we’re all competing for that group. Our profession is portable today.”
To remain competitive with potential candidates, local departments have been forced to get creative. Wages for officers are up in every local law enforcement agency. Rockland is paying nearly $35 an hour for candidates without experience; Thomaston has increased its pay from around $23 an hour to around $35 an hour. In Belfast, Cormier is offering competitive wages and a four-days-on, four-days-off work schedule. The schedule, Cormier notes is “very conducive to the work-life balance new officers look for.”
In Thomaston, Hoppe has created a schedule that has other local chiefs watching closely. “We need to be different, because we’re small,” he said.
Staffing issues in Thomaston PD have been around for over a decade.
“We have, theoretically, been shorthanded since 2007,” Hoppe said. In 2004 the town of Thomaston did away with health insurance for the police. Additionally, the retirement package offered through Maine State Retirement was at 50%. Hoppe worked with the Thomaston Select Board and administration to add health insurance to the benefit package, increase retirement to 66% and raise wages.
Hoppe also created a unique work schedule that has officers working two 24-hour shifts per week, with five days off. Hoppe got his scheduling program, and the wage and benefit package, approved by voters.
We’re all looking closely at (Hoppe’s) scheduling program,” Trundy said. “It’s a new approach.”
Hoppe’s approach appears to be working.
“Prior to the program being rolled out,” Hoppe said, “we had a vacancy for 17 months and zero applications. When the program was rolled out, we had 19 applications within two weeks. I was able to hire qualified people within 32 days. (The scheduling program) builds a lot of flexibility into an officer’s schedule.”
In Rockland, Carroll has developed a schedule that has his officers working three days a week for 12 hours a day.
“The current schedule has definitely saved, not just officers from burning out and working ridiculous numbers of mandated hours, but also it has saved the city the amount of overtime costs paid out as well.”
Another issue is generational. The current crop of law enforcement candidates come into the career armed with information and, oftentimes, several agencies to choose from.
"Candidates today do their homework,” Cormier said. “They look at everything before selecting which department they will choose to start their career, which is much different from when I started.”
While most local police chiefs acknowledge the adjustments to wages, benefits and scheduling have helped them with staffing, they also expect the root cause of the issue to remain.
“If this trend continues,” Gagne said, “we will probably see more agencies shutter, consolidate, adapt hours of operation, or a combination of those. It’s a problem that’s not going away anytime soon, so we will have to be creative.”