Marine Resources work session 03-23-23

Members of the Maine Joint Committee on Marine Resources discuss a bill regarding recirculating aquaculture systems during a March 23 work session in Augusta.

 Source: Maine Legislature website

AUGUSTA — The state's Joint Standing Committee on Marine Resources recently considered — and declined to move forward on — a bill that aimed to protect Maine fisheries from industrial recirculating aquaculture operations, systems typically used in land-based fish farms.

Proposed by Knox County Democratic Sen. Pinny Beebe-Center, the bill elicited considerable testimony, pro and con, during a March 16 public hearing. Committee members asked many questions before voting in a March 23 work session not to move the bill forward. Committee member Beebe-Center voted with the majority.

