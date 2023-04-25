AUGUSTA — The state's Joint Standing Committee on Marine Resources recently considered — and declined to move forward on — a bill that aimed to protect Maine fisheries from industrial recirculating aquaculture operations, systems typically used in land-based fish farms.
Proposed by Knox County Democratic Sen. Pinny Beebe-Center, the bill elicited considerable testimony, pro and con, during a March 16 public hearing. Committee members asked many questions before voting in a March 23 work session not to move the bill forward. Committee member Beebe-Center voted with the majority.
There have been five proposals for large-scale finfish facilities in recent years, and if they are built, their cumulative impact will degrade Maine waters, she testified March 16.
The facilities as presented would use millions of gallons of water per day and expel partially treated wastewater into Maine’s already overburdened waterway, she said, adding that the waste threatens various fishing industries and could negatively impact the state’s tourism industry.
The facilities would also strain power and water utilities, placing costs for the infrastructure back on ratepayers, Beebe-Center said. They would also set the state back on its Maine Won’t Wait Climate Action Plan by increasing greenhouse gas emissions by 15%.
As proposed, the bill would direct the Maine Department of Marine Resources to ensure that the facilities do not degrade water or air quality or increase the state’s overall carbon emissions footprint, she said. The bill would prevent facilities from using certain organisms and contaminants in fish feed.
She hopes the bill ultimately will provide specificity and framework to implement best practices that address citizen concerns and provide a transparent process to businesses.
“The bill in its current language is not perfect and more needs to be done to refine this bill, but I am open to putting in the work and making this legislation as optimal as possible,” she said.
Sierra Club of Maine Conservation Energy Director Matthew Cannon fielded questions from committee members about the bill. He urged them to vote in favor of advancing the bill, with some changes.
“With an increasing number of proposals for land-based fin fish operations in our members’ communities, it is clear both the public and industry need more regulatory certainty around degradation of our waterways,” he said.
Despite the positive impacts the facilities might have on workforce, the state must ensure that they are using the best practicable technology not to degrade waterways, Cannon said. The aquaculture industry in general is a good opportunity for Maine, he said, noting that there are many hard-working people in the diverse industry, which has critical economic value.
Cannon also said the Maine Department of Environmental Protection is not doing a good job looking at the cumulative impacts of all the projects on the natural environment. With five proposed facilities at various planning stages so far proposed in the state, he expects there will be more interest from land-based fishing companies.
“Land-based finfish farming operations are newer to the state and have less-defined rules and regulations,” he said.
The projects have been permitted individually without state regulators looking at their cumulative impacts, he said. There is not much guidance at the state level for facility discharges.
The Gulf of Maine is experiencing climate change-related stressors, like warming waters, invasive species and development, he said. The state needs to use precautionary principles in relation to Maine waters. The bill would help the state balance certain pressures without further burdening other resources and the environment.
Rep. Jim Thorne, R-Dist. 35, said it would be helpful to him if Cannon provided the committee with documentation that indicates unacceptable and acceptable discharge criteria, along with examples of unacceptable discharge that has already occurred in Maine waters from aquaculture fisheries.
Cannon replied that he would get information to the committee and noted that none of the facilities have become operational as yet.
Thorne said he wants to make sure they are talking about facts and not anecdotal speculation, he said. “I want to make sure we’re doing everything based on actual facts,” he said.
Rep. Janice Dodge of Belfast, D-Dist. 39, spoke in favor of the bill because she is concerned about warming waters in the Gulf of Maine, which discharge from the facilities could further facilitate. She thinks this is not being addressed because of insufficient regulations.
Two facilities have permitted by the state without consideration of what the companies will use for fish feed, she said. One of those facilities is Nordic Aquafarms, which is proposing a $500 million land-based salmon farm in Belfast. The company has received stark opposition from city residents, residents of surrounding towns and local environmental groups.
“What the fish in these facilities eat can produce harmful effects on the wild, naturally occurring species living in our coastal waters,” she said.
She stated that it is important to consider the cumulative effect of more than one facility discharging into the same body of water.
The lack of a local referendum in Belfast to approve the aquaculture facility proposed there eroded public trust, she said. “Our heritage marine industries must take precedence over the introduction of any industrial aquaculture operation,” she said.
The state has made efforts to restore native fish habitats, such as removing dams, along with working to protect lobster, shellfish and seaweed, she said. The bill is necessary to protect those species from recirculating aquaculture facilities.
Thorne asked if Dodge has any supporting documentation or science-based information for her claim that the facilities’ discharge will degrade Maine waters, or if it is just her “gut feeling,” to which Dodge responded that it is her gut feeling and told him that Cannon would provide substantiating documentation.
Maine Sierra Club member and Belfast resident James Merkel spoke in favor of the bill and encouraged committee members to ask him technical questions about recirculating aquaculture systems, as he is a retired engineer. He thinks the bill would be beneficial to all involved in the public permitting process of facilities using recirculating aquaculture systems.
“LD 586 would turn a lose-lose of appeals, lawsuits, community opposition, moratoriums and delays into a win-win…,” he said.
There are economically viable alternatives to the recirculating aquaculture systems that are proposed in the five aquaculture projects, Merkel said. Maine waters need to be clean to sustain industries like fishing, tourism, recreation and real estate. He claims nitrogen that would be released into Maine waterways from the projects would have a collectively negative effect and put those industries at risk.
Self-contained facilities, with no or very little wastewater discharge, are viable, he said. Some of those facilities are using the nitrogen in greenhouses. Facilities growing carnivorous fish suffer from a host of issues, including diseases among fish populations.
Details for rules under the bill still needed to be worked out, such as how much nitrogen discharge is acceptable, he said. As an example, facilities should not be discharging more nitrogen than that of the local city wastewater treatment plant. The state could make a rule that facilities only discharge a fraction of what the local wastewater treatment plant is expelling.
Local citizens are not going to stop fighting the permitted facilities because it means too much to them, he said. Nitrogen is the leading issue to toxic algae blooms and red tides, he said, calling it a “global issue.”
A number of other proponents of the bill submitted written and verbal statements in its favor. A number of others spoke against the bill, many of whom worked in the industry.
Maine Department of Marine Resources Bureau of Policy and Management's Deirdre Gilbert spoke on behalf of her department in opposition to the bill. She said the bill gives the department authority but it is unclear what the expectation is to ensure that the conditions within the bill are met.
Many provisions of the bill are regulated by other departments or legislation, she said. The department does not usually take a role in air or water quality, but regulates matters concerning the importation of live marine and freshwater organisms.
The department has some involvement with certain permitting processes and the Department of Environmental Protection will consult department staff on certain issues regarding to water discharge, Gilbert said.
“By requiring DMR to develop and adopt regulations pertaining to water and air quality, this bill would establish duplicative processes and require DMR to establish programs that do not currently exist and are not within the expertise of existing agency staff,” she told the committee.
Some bill requirements do not seem possible to evaluate, she said, for example, whether a proposed project would increase overall carbon emissions. The state does not monitor statewide carbon emissions based on individual businesses. It is also unclear against what standards the department would be evaluating single business carbon emissions.
Fish feeds are regulated by federal agencies, Gilbert said. All fish and animal feeds contain some level of mercury but fish feeds containing the substance used in recirculating aquaculture systems are well below the threshold set by federal agencies. It is impossible to satisfy the provision in the bill that prevents any level of mercury from being present in feed sources because it is present in all feed.
“The bill seems to target and hamstring land-based aquaculture specifically in ways that are not consistent with the regulations of other types of aquaculture or food production in general,” she said.
American Unagi founder Sara Rademaker is a land-based aquaculture facility owner in Maine and grows eels. She was opposed to the bill. Her company has worked hard to be an example of what land-based aquaculture can be, she said. After going through state permitting approvals, her company is an example of the system working.
She called the proposed bill “terrifying” for a business like hers. As written, she said, it is vague and would put her out of business immediately. She wants to see land-based aquaculture grow.
Kingfish Maine Operations Manager Tom Sorby spoke in opposition to the bill and called the bill an attempt to usurp Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s authority. Aquaculture has held some of the highest standards in the state, he said.
People should feel more confident about the process as it takes roughly three years to complete, Sorby said. His company has avoided, mitigated and minimized environmental concerns that state agencies consider. The company had a water monitoring program in place before it even started construction on its facility, he said.
Thorne said he appreciated the documents Sorby submitted to the committee regarding what the company went through during its DEP permitting process.
“This is the most valuable thing that I’ve seen that shows what you have to go up against as far as oversight on your business and industry,” Thorne said.
Billy Milliken of Jonesport opposes the bill and thinks opponents of the aquaculture projects that the bill targets have used misinformation and fearmongering to obstruct economic development in coastal communities. He said he thinks they are trying to manipulate the legislative process to stop projects already permitted.
Several other opponents spoke during the public hearing before it concluded. When the committee resumed to consider the bill during a March 23 work session, there was very little discussion before members, with one member absent, voted unanimously not to advance the bill.
“I think the intent behind this bill is something I can get behind but I ... can’t support it in its current form just based on the impact, which I think is different than the intent,” Committee Chair Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Lincoln, said.