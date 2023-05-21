BELFAST — With city budget deliberations looming in June and July, Belfast City councilors wrestled with an ambitious agenda at their May 16 meeting.
By the numbers, the council dealt with 26 agenda items, approved 52 victualers’ (liquor) licenses for local businesses, appointed seven people to city positions, held five public hearings, and discussed term limits for a recently created city committee.
At its May 2 meeting, councilors appointed nine residents to serve on the new Housing and Property Development Committee. The committee itself was created as part of a multi-phase effort to streamline city committees and improve their efficiency.
On May 16 councilors discussed term limits for those Housing and Property Development committee members.
“There’s nine members on this committee,” said Councilor Paul Dean. “It seems reasonable that a three-year term would work well. When they get to their first meeting, the committee can decide which members will fit into each of those spots. Normally, I wouldn’t come down on three years, but this committee will have a lot to do, and this is a good, clean way to get this done.”
Council members agreed that a three-year term worked well. Dean added that he had authored a preliminary mission statement for the committee.
“To focus attention on reviewing creative paths forward to best identify ways to increase housing opportunities in the city of Belfast,” Dean said. “I’m open to any changes that you might want to make.”
Councilor Neal Harkness suggested adding the word “improved” to the mission statement, but added the statement captured the mission.
“Having a fairly broad mission,” Harkness said, “like the one you have here, works well.”
Harkness also suggested the committee have a joint meeting with the council to allow councilors and committee members to sort out the most significant priorities of the committee.
“We could discuss that now, and list the priorities,” Harness said. “I think it would be more beneficial for all if we could meet jointly to discuss those.”
Dean noted the versatile skills sets of the committee members and added he didn’t want to stand in the way of progress.
“I think it would be a good idea to offer our opinions (at a joint meeting of the council and Housing and Property Development Committee),” Dean said, “then give them a pat on the back and the encouragement to go do what they need to do.”
Harkness added that any joint meeting should include an open dialogue.
“Before I tell them what I want,” Harkness said, “I want to know what they think needs to be done, and have a chance to respond to that.”
Mayor Eric Sanders summed up the council’s attitude on the new committee.
“We don’t want to micro-manage them,” Sanders said. “We don’t want them to micro-manage us. At some point, you have to let them fly. They were picked for a reason, and we have to let them do their work.”
The council took no formal vote on the term limit or mission statement for the Housing and Property Development committee. They did schedule a joint meeting that will be held on July 5 at 6 p.m., prior to the regularly scheduled council meeting.
Earlier in the meeting, Belfast Fire Chief introduced and welcomed several new members to his department. David Walsh will serve as a full-time firefighter/paramedic; John Heald will be a part-time emergency medical technician; and John Heald, Bobby Banks and Oli Tarbox will all serve as part-time EMS drivers for the department.
Richards was also approved by the council to serve as a representative to the Waldo County Regional Communications Center advisory board.
Code Enforcement Director Bub Fournier introduced Allison Naumann and Jennifer Cormier as the newest employees in the Code Enforcement department. Naumann will be the administrative assistant and Cormier will serve in the coordinator’s position.
The council held five public hearings throughout the meeting. The first two were prior to the approval of victualer’s licenses for 52 businesses in Belfast. The second was prior to the approval of two bed and breakfast applications. In each case there was no public comment, and all licenses were approved.
The final three hearings were regarding the application for a community development block grant, and the termination and redesignation of the Congress Street Affordable Housing Development and Tax Increment Financing District. With no public participation, the hearings were closed and all measures were approved unanimously by the council.
In public comment at the outset of the meeting, a Belfast resident Zafra Whitcomb urged the council to ensure that council meetings are available to the public through local access and radio. He noted that the May 2 meeting of the council was plagued by technical difficulty and Whitcomb requested the council allocate the resources needed to ensure every council meeting is available through these media.
“It would behoove the council to allow the community to have access to these meetings,” Whitcomb said. “Everyone should have the ability, in real time, to know what’s going on with their city council.”
The next meeting of the Belfast City Council will be May 30.