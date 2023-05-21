News

BELFAST — With city budget deliberations looming in June and July, Belfast City councilors wrestled with an ambitious agenda at their May 16 meeting.

By the numbers, the council dealt with 26 agenda items, approved 52 victualers’ (liquor) licenses for local businesses, appointed seven people to city positions, held five public hearings, and discussed term limits for a recently created city committee.

New Belfast firefighter/paramedic David Walsh

New Belfast full-time firefighter/paramedic David Walsh is sworn in by Interim City Clerk Angie Crosby at the May 16 meeting of the Belfast City Council. Belfast Fire Chief Patrick Richards looks on. 
Allison Naumann and Jennifer Cormier

New Belfast Code Enforcement Administrative Assistant Allison Naumann, left, and new Code Enforcement Office Coordinator Jennifer Cormier are sworn in by Interim City Clerk Angie Crosby at the May 16 Belfast City Council meeting. 

