School Choice Hearing

Andre Blanchard, left, who submitted a petition to withdraw from Regional School Unit 3, sits with members of the Liberty Select Board Aug. 24 as they conduct a public hearing on his proposal.

 Photo by Kyle Laurita

LIBERTY — The town of Liberty held a public hearing Aug. 24 to discuss the possibility of withdrawing from Regional School Unit 3 on Thursday, Aug. 24 after receiving a petition submitted by resident Andre Blanchard.

The petition received a total of 53 signatures and thus was submitted to the Liberty Select Board for consideration.