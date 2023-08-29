LIBERTY — The town of Liberty held a public hearing Aug. 24 to discuss the possibility of withdrawing from Regional School Unit 3 on Thursday, Aug. 24 after receiving a petition submitted by resident Andre Blanchard.
The petition received a total of 53 signatures and thus was submitted to the Liberty Select Board for consideration.
The possible withdrawal from RSU 3 would be based on financial reasons, as Blanchard has stated that the town could save approximately $558,000 a year if it opts for “School Choice.” School Choice would authorize Liberty students to go to an area school of their choosing, as opposed to sending students only to RSU 3 schools, such as Mount View High School.
The primary contention, Blanchard said, is that Liberty is currently paying more than every other town in the district, sometimes by a multiple of three. This is because the state of Maine has placed Liberty at a higher land valuation than the surrounding school district communities.
Blanchard began his presentation by reading a summary of calculations describing the costs of tuition, administration, special education and transportation as a part of the local school district and another column describing what those costs would be should the town decide to form its own municipal unit.
He prefaced his presentation by stating, “It’s my position that if the [withdrawal] committee determines that the actual cost of withdrawing doesn’t save the town money, then there would be no reason to go forward with the process, and we would stop it right then and there.”
To qualify for state education funding, the town of Liberty would have to spend a minimum of $1,286,978. Currently, the town is paying “just over $1.8 million dollars,” to RSU 3, Blanchard said.
Should the town of Liberty vote to form its own municipal unit, it would dive into a potentially “year-long process” of withdrawal, of which the public hearing conducted on Aug. 24 would be number three of over 20 steps.
After Blanchard wrapped up his presentation, Joe Meadows took the podium on behalf of Joanne Pease, the town’s certified public accountant, and Betty-Lu Davis, administrative assistant at RSU 20, who has spent “35 years in education,” Meadows said. Pease and Davis calculated their own estimates of withdrawing from RSU 3.
Meadows began his presentation by saying that there are institutions that a town doesn’t want to lose, including a local school. “Those are part of the fabric that makes up a community,” Meadows said. “I don’t think there’s anybody in this room who’s thrilled by the fact that we are paying more per person for our school than any other community in that school district… But that’s a different issue from withdrawing from the school.”
Meadows said that he “commends” Blanchard for starting the conversation on educational costs, but that they “disagree on the numbers.”
According to Meadows and the data provided by Pease and Davis, the eventual cost for withdrawing from RSU 3 would actually eclipse staying for several reasons.
For one, Meadows said, the tuition at RSU 3 is actually the lowest of all area schools, at $10,604.60. Tuition is $16,075.26 at Camden Hills, and $11,389.87 at Belfast Area High School.
For another, the town has a legal obligation to transport students to school. Should Liberty withdraw from the school district, the town would bus students an average of 40 miles a day, which at the “conservative estimate” of $0.50 a mile, Meadows said, adds up to a total cost of $527,800 a year.
Meadows continued to describe other calculations, including special education and administrative costs, and finished by saying, “The numbers say withdrawing is not the answer.”
After Blanchard and Meadows’ presentations, there was a question and answer session, in which public opinion was split. Some citizens commented that withdrawing would save Liberty money every year and that the decision was obvious. Others argued that the process was too arduous and that it was detrimental to the town and its students.
Liz Sullivan, a school board member in Appleton for seven years, said, “This is a huge undertaking… Your cost savings, in my opinion, will be minimal, if any.”
Another Liberty resident, Elise Brown, said, “This, for me, is not just about dollars and cents. This is about part of our identity… Community connection is vital.”
The vote to decide whether Liberty remains a part of RSU 3 or opts for School Choice will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Election Day.