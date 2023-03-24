News

Barbara Rehmeyer

In this 2019 photo, Liberty Library Director Barbara Rehmeyer shows off the library’s enhanced outdoor space beside the building. File photo

LIBERTY — Liberty Library Director Barbara Rehmeyer has been recognized as “Solo Librarian of the Year” by the Association for Rural & Small Libraries.

The award honors the solo or nearly solo library worker who best carries out their library’s mission, demonstrates an exceptional commitment to their community, and reflects the association’s values of accessibility, responsive service, intellectual freedom, professionalism, collaboration, and accountability.