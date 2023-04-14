BELFAST — Two organizations, one aimed at improving youth literacy statewide, the other a resource for creativity in any media, have found each other — and they work great together.
The Telling Room, a youth literacy organization based in Portland, will return to Waterfall Arts to offer summer camps for young writers.
“Last summer we ran two camps for young writers at Waterfall Arts, a fiction camp and a poetry and art camp,” said Meghan Vigeant, teaching artist at the Telling Room. “It was really wonderful to do creative writing in a space bursting with so much creative energy.”
The Telling Room seeks to empower youth through writing and sharing their voices with the world. Billed as a literary arts education organization focused on young writers, The Telling Room uses teaching artists throughout the state to create, develop and implement programming.
Vigeant is one of those teaching artists and her experience last summer at Waterfall Arts fueled the need to return this summer.
“We found inspiration in the galley and hallways filled with art,” Vigeant said. “Our fiction writers observed and interviewed the glass-blowers in the glass studio, as well as the construction workers installing new windows in the building. We also went on many interesting walks on Belfast’s famous footbridge to make observations about sensory details and gather story and character ideas.”
Participants in the poetry camp were treated to a unique surprise.
At the end of our week of poetry writing,” Vigeant said,”all our campers were invited to go into the WBFY studios in the basement of Waterfall Arts to read their poems on the radio and get a chance to try out being a radio engineer. This was quite a thrill and honor for these debut poets to have a shining moment on the airwaves.”
When Vigeant reached out to Waterfall Arts Program Director Amy Tingle last year, Tingle saw the connection.
“Throughout the years, Waterfall has done other things with poets and writers,” Tingle said. “There is a strong connection between the writing community and Waterfall. It made perfect sense.”
This summer The Telling Room and Waterfall Arts will offer two more weeks of camps for young writers, as well as a three-day workshop for teens and young adults.
The Poetry & Art Camp will be held July 10-14 and is designed for writers aged 10-14. In this camp, writers will author poetry and turn it into visual art. This camp gives young creators a place to explore and express themselves.
In August, The Telling Room and Waterfall Arts will host a Fantastic Fiction camp for writers aged 10-14. This camp invites young writers to dream up an impossible place, invent otherworldly characters, and then make it all come to life on the page. The camp will cover the key craft tools of fiction writing such as worldbuilding, character development, story structure, and sensory details.
For writers aged 14-30, The Telling Room will collaborate with Maine Climate Action Now to offer Crafting Your Own Climate Poetry June 27-29 at Waterfall Arts. In this camp you don’t have to consider yourself to be a writer or poet to craft your own climate poetry — you just need to care about the place where you live, your communities, and share what you create.
