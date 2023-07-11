The Young family and friends stand in front of the newly dedicated "Bernard Young Salt Shed" in Lincolnville July 10. Pictured, from left, are Jane Young, Darren Rossiter, Cathy Wade, Scott Young, John Wade, Stacey Parra, Rachel Young, Mike Rossiter, Steven Young, Todd Young, Suzanne Young and Tom Parra.
The Young family and friends stand in front of the newly dedicated "Bernard Young Salt Shed" in Lincolnville July 10. Pictured, from left, are Jane Young, Darren Rossiter, Cathy Wade, Scott Young, John Wade, Stacey Parra, Rachel Young, Mike Rossiter, Steven Young, Todd Young, Suzanne Young and Tom Parra.
Photo courtesy of David Kinney
The Lincolnville Select Board unveiled the sign for the newly dedicated "Bernard Young Salt Shed" July 10.
A metal structure in Lincolnville was newly christened the “Bernard Young Salt Shed” on Monday, July 10, in memory of the town’s former road commissioner, who died last October.
The building houses road salt throughout the year and is surrounded by hills of sand and gravel. The Select Board unveiled the new dedication sign by removing a high visibility jacket from the plaque, in full view of the 12 friends and family members present. Young’s wife, Rachel Young, looked on from her seat in a blue sedan, parked nearby.
Select Board Chair Ladleah Dunn began the dedication by pointing to the smattering of rain and fog. “It’s fitting that the weather is so bad,” Dunn said, referencing the fact that the former road commissioner was often out in severe conditions to salt and plow the roads. “There’s so much that could be said about this man,” he said.
Bernard Young was Lincolnville's road commissioner from 1981 to 2022 and the town’s snowplow contractor for 35 years. His family and descendants can be found throughout Lincolnville, interwoven into the fabric of the community. “My guess is that he’d be embarrassed by [the dedication],” Town Administrator David Kinney said.
After the dedication, Select Board members retired to the adjacent Town Office to conduct their bimonthly meeting.
Improved “No Smoking” signs have been erected at Breezemere Park, Kinney said, sitting in front of a “Tobacco Free Area” sign that leaned against the wall. The cigarette receptacle has also been removed, and Emily Whittaker of Maine Health supplied the promotional material.
The Maine Department of Transportation requested a letter of support from the Select Board. The board is applying for a $17.5 million grant to replace the Lincolnville-to-Islesboro ferry with an electric alternative. Board members decided that they needed more information before writing the letter.
The board also approved the application of Tiffany Wolf, who moved to Lincolnville in August 2022, to join the Community Heart and Soul Committee.
The Heart and Soul network is an organization dedicated to seeking input from all residents of a town, with the goal of charting a more full and inclusive vision of where they are headed. Select Board member Mike Ray spoke to Wolf’s character, saying, “She makes things happen. A great addition.” Ray is also on the Community Heart and Soul Committee.
Paul Lippman, chair of the Lincolnville Sewer District, has requested a patch of land on the Fire House property near Lincolnville Center for the district's generator. Lippman said he hopes to install the generator before winter, when it will be needed most. The generator would take up a small plot, located roughly 36 feet from the pump station.
After Lippman’s presentation, Dunn recommended that the board wait to talk to town Fire Chief Don Fullington III before making a decision.
Lawn care on town property has fallen behind, the contractors responsible having cited the inclement weather. The board decided to reach out to the contractors to discuss goals and expectations, as it has been weeks since the properties were mowed.
Independent contractors are hired by the town to take care of maintenance at Penobscot Park, the Lincolnville Town Office, the Fire Houses at Lincolnville Center and the beach, and an area by the harbor.
The next Lincolnville Select Board meeting will take place at the Town Office on Monday, July 24, at 6 p.m.