A metal structure in Lincolnville was newly christened the “Bernard Young Salt Shed” on Monday, July 10, in memory of the town’s former road commissioner, who died last October.

The building houses road salt throughout the year and is surrounded by hills of sand and gravel. The Select Board unveiled the new dedication sign by removing a high visibility jacket from the plaque, in full view of the 12 friends and family members present. Young’s wife, Rachel Young, looked on from her seat in a blue sedan, parked nearby.