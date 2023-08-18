News

LINCOLNVILLE — Adi Philson of the Midcoast Council of Governments gave a presentation at the Aug. 14 Lincolnville Select Board meeting on three potential grants that could affect the town. These grants could offer Lincolnville and other Waldo County towns funds to work on projects such as updating stormwater management, housing development and regional transportation.

The Midcoast Council of Governments is a nonprofit that, according to its website, “receives funding from local municipalities, state and federal governments to assist communities.”