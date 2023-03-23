BELFAST — A Waldo County grand jury has indicted Matthew Pendleton, 48, of Lincolnville for depraved indifference murder in the Jan. 5 death of Kevin Curit, also of Lincolnville.
The indictment, handed down March 22, reads in part that Pendleton “did intentionally or knowingly cause the death of another human being, namely Kevin Curit, or did engage in conduct that manifested a depraved indifference to the value of human life and which in fact caused the death of Kevin Curit.”
Pendleton has been held without bail since his arrest. He remains in custody following the grand jury indictment.
On the morning of Jan. 6, Waldo County deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive male at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. When law enforcement arrived, they found Curit deceased.
The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded and worked throughout the day to process evidence and conduct interviews.
Following an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Curit’s death a homicide. The exact cause of death remains withheld.
On Jan. 7, Maine State Police arrested Pendleton and charged him with murder.
At a Feb. 6 status hearing on the case, Judge Robert Murray set Pendleton’s tentative arraignment date for Apr. 3.
Pendleton is represented by attorneys Jeremy Pratt and Amber Tucker.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.