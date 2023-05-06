LINCOLNVILLE — National planning group Community Heart and Soul is entering Phase Two of its program in Lincolnville. The group works in a consulting capacity to liaise between small town residents and municipal officials to turn community values into action items.
Community Heart and Soul is based on what it calls its “three powerful principles: involve everyone, focus on what matters most and play the long game.”
The program presents an inclusive process that allows residents of all ages and backgrounds to express more easily what they value about the current state of their community, and what they might like to see change. During the first phase of the program, attendees at the Feb. 5 meeting were invited to articulate their thoughts through drawing pictures, listing the things they value in their town and openly debating how potential changes might benefit or disadvantage Lincolnville.
The same Heart and Soul initiative saw major change in the town of Biddeford when it empowered residents to express their desire to see the town’s garbage plant and incinerator torn down. It was not a simple vision, as the plant provided 80 jobs and generated a substantial amount in taxes.
With the city’s approval, the plant was purchased at $6.7 million and torn down, paving the way for major downtown development and residency. The effort led to over $90 million in approved building plans and a 12% increase in residential values. Though Biddeford was once known as “Trash Town,” it is now considered a leader amongst its neighboring towns.
Lincolnville hopes to see a similar impact when its core values lead to action items.
The initiative comes in four phases and lasts about 18 months, with changes going into effect for years. The respective phases are Phase 1: Imagine, Phase 2: Connect, Phase 3: Plan and Phase 4: Act.
Lincolnville is currently moving into its second phase.
Susan Silverio, project coordinator for Lincolnville Heart and Soul, has been paving the way for positive change in her town for years along with Chair Cindy Dunham. The two women have been instrumental in many community efforts, including building the town library. When it comes to enriching their town, Silverio and Dunham said they do not have plans to stop.
Silverio said she has identified about a dozen target groups that she wants to pull into the Heart and Soul conversation. Students, she said, were invaluable voices in the discussion. When youth understand that their desires and visions for their hometowns matter, it creates a long-term pathway for them to contribute to their communities. To witness the fruition of the ideas sparked in these discussions could become a pivotal tool in keeping future generations rooted in the community as leaders and business owners.
Heart and Soul plans to facilitate ongoing discussions that will empower Lincolnville residents.