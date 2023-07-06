News

Daniel Slack.jpeg

Daniel Slack of Lincolnville, who is running for president as an Independent.

 Photo by Kyle Laurita

LINCOLNVILLE — The Black Horse Inn in Lincolnville is currently home to the latest to announce a U.S. presidential bid: Daniel Slack, a Camden resident for 10 years.

In a recent interview with The Republican Journal, Slack said he decided in April that he would run for executive office. Using Maine as a template for his vision of America, Slack said, “Maine is what everyone wants America to be.” 