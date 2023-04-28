News

Colonial Theatre

A local group is exploring ways to save the Colonial Theatre in Belfast. The theatre closed in September 2022. 

BELFAST — Belfast’s Colonial Theatre has enriched the coastal town and beyond for over 100 years, and a local group has formed to carry on that tradition.

The theater's closure this past September prompted a group of movie-loving and community-minded residents to come together to create the Save Our Colonial Theatre Steering Committee. The committee aims to turn the iconic landmark into a thriving nonprofit community center for entertainment and education.