BELFAST — He is, it seems, everywhere.
Go to any public event in Belfast and chances are good that you will see Ned Lightner there.
Lightner is the station manager at BEL-TV and BC-TV, two local access channels that help chronicle life in the Museum in the Streets. BEL-TV is the local government access channel that films City Council and Planning Board meetings in Belfast. BC-TV is the local community access channel that offers locally produced and shared programming.
With a diverse skill set more suited to corporate media, Lightner prefers to keep his camera trained closer to home.
“I’ve come to the realization that, although there may be a famine in Africa, that doesn’t affect me the same way that town garbage is not being picked up, or a business is closing and people are losing jobs,” Lightner said. “I like the local thing, and I’ve stuck with it over the decades.”
Nearly five decades, in fact.
As a child, Lightner spent summers in Belfast at his grandfather’s home in Bayside. He attended Colby College for a year and quickly discovered a keen disinterest in his studies.
“I would take any class that met after 10 a.m. and didn’t meet on Monday or Friday,” Lightner said with a smile. “My priorities weren’t quite there yet.”
Lightner dropped out of Colby and spent a year as a potter’s apprentice before returning to college at the University of Maine in Orono.
“I started out as an agricultural engineering major,” Lightner said. “Then I switched to marine biology because I was interested in how kelp could be converted to methane for energy. I was also taking a bunch of electives and one of those was filmmaking. That was interesting and I ended up producing a bunch of shows for college.”
In 1976 he graduated with a degree in broadcasting and took a job with the local access channel in Augusta.
Lightner continued to work for Maine Public Access until 2006. He discovered the individual running the community access channel in Belfast was giving up that position.
“At the time, we were only producing one show a week at Maine Public Access,” Lightner said. “I felt I like I could do better than that on the local level.”
Lightner took over the station that would eventually become BC-TV in 2006. Since that time he has been Belfast’s constant companion, chronicling everything from church services to community celebrations of every type.
BC-TV is the local community access channel. Shortly after becoming the station manager, he assumed responsibility for BEL-TV, which is the local government access channel. Both stations are based in a studio at the Crosby Center.
Lightner has his own production company, Insight Productions. This is fortunate because his gig with BC-TV and BEL-TV is voluntary. Combined, the stations have an operating budget of $10,000 per year, provided through the franchise fees paid to towns by their cable television providers.
In his role as station manager, Lightner wears a lot of hats. Constantly on the go to film events and meetings in Belfast and the surrounding communities, he edits his video to produce programming. He’s also responsible for taking care of the equipment, and providing the janitorial services necessary to keep BC-TV’s loft studio at the Crosby Center clean.
“We don’t have a lot of help here,” he said, “so you do what you need to. It’s always interesting when the channel goes dark for some reason. I can’t ask someone to check it, so I drive in to see what the problem might be.”
BC-TV offers programming from 6 a.m. until midnight during the week. Some of these shows are produced and directed by Lightner and BC-TV, with others shared through various video sharing platforms globally. The sharing of locally produced programming is a relatively new phenomenon to the industry that Lightner finds convenient.
“We look for shows that might impact someone locally,” he said. “We try to offer programming that can benefit the local community.”
Some of BC-TV’s shows have proven a benefit to other local communities on the other side of the globe.
“We produced a children’s show,” Lightner said. “I got a call one day from Cape Town, South Africa, asking if they could air our show.”
His career in broadcasting has played out during significant changes in the industry.
“You would not believe how the world of television has evolved,” Lightner said. “When I started, they didn’t even have VHS tapes. “I’ve got a lot of engineering skills that are totally obsolete now.”
Lightner worries about the future of local access channels. He points to the rates of people choosing streaming services over cable television, and the availability of channels like YouTube that allow people to produce their own programming and host their own channel. Lightner is always looking for locally produced programming to place into his weekly schedule at BC-TV.
“In my mind, it’s a bit of an unknown,” he said of the future of public access television. “It’s a lot of work running a small television station and I worry that there aren’t any people to carry on when I retire.”
Self-described as “easing” toward retirement, Lightner continues to train his lens on everything Belfast. He describes his work as a labor of love combined with community service.
“I admire those people that ask us what we can do for our community,” Lightner said. “This makes me feel like I’m doing something good and making a difference in my little corner of the world. People in the community want to know what’s going on, and I’m that connection. I’ve always felt that connection to Belfast.”