BELFAST — Penobscot Shores, Belfast Public Health, Belfast Emergency Service and Waldo County YMCA are teaming up to promote free health and safety fairs to the community.
Penobscot Shores invites the public to its Senior Health & Wellness Fair to be held on Thursday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its main building, the Ocean House.
Belfast Public Health, Belfast Emergency Service and Waldo County YMCA invite people of all ages and especially young people to their Community Safety/Health Fair on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waldo County YMCA.
Experts and representatives from area agencies, businesses and organizations dedicated to health, wellness and safety will be on hand to discuss and provide information about a wide range of topics.
At Penobscot Shores, stop by to learn more about healthy aging, fitness and rehabilitation, heart health, diabetes and nutrition, home health and hospice services, aging and disability resources, safety and fraud prevention and more.
At the Waldo County YMCA, learn about child passenger safety seat checks, Narcan education, gun safety, fire safety by the Belfast Junior Firefighter Program, Maine Poison Control, Maine CDC (ticks and brown-tail moths) and more — while having fun.
Tours of Penobscot Shores will be available during its health fair and are also offered by appointment. Call the Penobscot Shores front desk at 338-2332 for more information or the Belfast Public Nurse at 505-4940 or Belfast Emergency Service at 338-3362.