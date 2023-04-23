News

BELFAST — Penobscot Shores, Belfast Public Health, Belfast Emergency Service and Waldo County YMCA are teaming up to promote free health and safety fairs to the community.

Penobscot Shores invites the public to its Senior Health & Wellness Fair to be held on Thursday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its main building, the Ocean House.