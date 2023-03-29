Local services for Holy Week and Easter
Following are some of the Holy Week and Easter services planned around Waldo County:
April 2, Palm SundaySt. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Belfast: Worshippers will gather at 9:30 a.m. in the parish house, 95 Court St., to receive palm fronds to begin the service. Weather permitting, they will then process outside and enter the adjacent church for the Palm Sunday liturgy and a dramatic reading of the Passion.
United Christian Church, 18 Searsmont Road, Lincolnville Center: Worship service and communion, 9:30 a.m.
Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road S.: Palm Sunday worship service; children will distribute palms.
Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane: Worship service, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, April 4St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Belfast: Taize’ service with music at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church: 9:30 a.m. Eucharist for the “Healing of all Creation.”
Maundy Thursday, April 6Sandy Point Congregational Church, 698 Route 1, Stockton Springs: 6:30 p.m. gathering for soup; 7 p.m. Holy Communion followed by Service of Tenebrae.
Monroe Community Church, UCC, 28 W. Main St., worship service at 5:30 p.m.
Frankfort Congregational Church: Soup and bread supper at 6 p.m., followed by a worship service at 7 p.m.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Belfast: A simple Agape supper at 6 p.m. in the parish hall, 95 Court St., open to all. Participants are asked to bring one Mediterranean or Middle Eastern food item, such as hummus, olives, pita bread, dried fruit or nuts, to share. Afterward, traditional foot washing, symbolic of Jesus Christ’s portrayal of servanthood when he washed the feet of his disciples, and Eucharist, followed by the solemn stripping of the church altar in preparation for Good Friday.
Good Friday, April 7Monroe Community Church, UCC: Worship service at 5:30 p.m.
Frankfort Congregational Church will be open from noon to 3 p.m. for prayer and meditation.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Belfast: Good Friday liturgy will be offered at 6 p.m., with distribution of communion from the reserved sacrament.
Saturday, April 8Sandy Point Congregational Church: 6:30 p.m. Easter vigil with bonfire at Sandy Point Beach, weather permitting (text 207-505-6886 for update).
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Belfast: Easter Vigil service at 8 p.m. together with St. Thomas, Camden; St. Peter’s, Rockland; St. John the Baptist, Thomaston; and Nativity Lutheran Church, Rockport. Maine Episcopal Bishop Thomas Brown will be the celebrant. Weather permitting, the vigil will start at a small outdoor fire, with that light then brought into the darkened church. Service will include an adult baptism, a tradition dating back to the earliest days of the Christian Church. A festive reception with desserts will follow in the adjoining parish house.
Easter Sunday, April 9Monroe Community Church, UCC: Sunrise worship service, 5:55 a.m. at Gesner Park, West Main Street; regular Easter worship service in the church at 9 a.m.
Frankfort Congregational Church: Easter sunrise service at 5:45 a.m. at Waterfront Park and boat landing, followed by a potluck breakfast and a regular 9 a.m. Easter Sunday service of special music and scripture.
Unity Union Church on Depot Street, Unity: Easter breakfast at 8 a.m.
United Christian Church, Lincolnville Center: Easter Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit www.ucclincolnville.com for more information.
Sandy Point Congregational Church: 9:30 a.m. Easter celebration service with choir and instruments.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church: Easter Sunday services at 8 and 9:30 a.m.