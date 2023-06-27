News

PORTLAND — The Mitchell Institute, a Maine-based nonprofit scholarship and research organization founded by Sen. George J. Mitchell to improve college outcomes for students from every community in Maine, has announced its 2023 cohort of Mitchell Scholars.

The 166 recipients of the Mitchell Scholarship, representing every public high school in Maine, will each receive a scholarship award of $10,000 to be paid out in four equal installments of $2,500, as well as ongoing personal, academic and professional support.