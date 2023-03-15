Holding a representation of the Loyal Biscuit Co. donation check are, from left, Meghan Austin of PAWS, donor Heidi Neal of Loyal Biscuit Co., Stephanie Smit of PAWS and Katie Dolan of Loyal Biscuit Co.
Through the Fenway Fund, Loyal Biscuit supports animal welfare within Maine communities by providing seed money for projects that will help better the lives of animals that often fall below funding availability.
Since its beginnings in 2019, Loyal Biscuit Fenway Fund has donated over $75,000 to local organizations.
Last week, the Loyal Biscuit committee selected its seventh round of applicants to receive grant funding for projects they feel best met the criteria of the fund, for a total donation of $5,444.92.
Maine Paws for Veterans in Topsham will receive a $500 grant for the creation and publication of a coloring book to help explain their Psychiatric Service Dog Training to children. Their mission is to not only support the veteran, but their family as well. This coloring book will be available to families, as well as used to help educate children about service dogs through public outreach.
Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston will receive $3,030.52 for the installation of stall mats for their outside Dog Pavilion. The project will provide a safe space for shelter dogs to get exercise, training and enrichment outside while waiting to be adopted. The current floor is concrete and has proven to be unsafe for dogs to play on, especially when wet. The mats will help ensure the safety of the dogs with a solid, uniform floor covering for them to be on.
PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden will receive a grant for $1,914.92 for an otoscope and microscope for the PAWS Cares Community Veterinary Clinic. PAWS has expanded its community wellness initiative into a new Community Vet Clinic that provides veterinary care to pet owners who are struggling or cannot afford to see a private veterinarian. In addition to providing care to the community, they also use their medical center to help other Maine shelters care for animals waiting to be adopted.
“I am so proud of our Fenway Fund committee for the great selections they made in this round of funding from our program. The projects these rescue organizations are doing to better the lives of animals in our communities are amazing and I love that we get to be a part of it,” Heidi said.
“Giving back to our communities has always been a priority of ours since the day we started and to now be able to grant these funds to some pretty amazing organizations is such a great feeling. We honestly have the best customers because none of this would be possible without them.”