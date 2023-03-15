News

loyalbiscuitdonationpic

Holding a representation of the Loyal Biscuit Co. donation check are, from left, Meghan Austin of PAWS, donor Heidi Neal of Loyal Biscuit Co., Stephanie Smit of PAWS and Katie Dolan of Loyal Biscuit Co.

ROCKLAND — As Loyal Biscuit celebrated its 10th year of business in 2020, owners Heidi and Joel Neal wanted to be able to provide more funding for nonprofit organizations within the state of Maine.

Heidi created the Loyal Biscuit Co. Fenway Fund in 2019, named after her beloved dog and Loyal Biscuit Co. logo. Grants are funded by the proceeds of sales within the six Loyal Biscuit retail locations and are awarded bi-annually to 501©(3) Maine animal related organizations whose proposals are selected by a committee of Loyal Biscuit Co. employees.

Recommended for you