NORTHPORT — Jim Walsh was curious.
The Alabama resident, an adoptee, wanted to know more about his biological family. Walsh’s wife of 31 years, Mishael, was also an adoptee with a similar desire to find out more about her roots.
With encouragement from Mishael, Walsh took a test with the genealogical organization Ancestry in 2019. That test helped Walsh confirm the identity of his biological father. Little did Walsh realize that, years later, that same test would produce a rainbow that led to a pot of gold in Northport, Maine.
With Mishael taking the lead, the two continued to work with Ancestry, and Ancestry genetic specialist Tonia Erickson, to find additional family members outside of their biological parents. During a Christmas 2022 holiday in Kansas City a message from Ancestry changed their lives.
“It was December 23,” Mishael said. “There was a blizzard in Kansas City. Everything was shut down. Jim slept and I logged into Jim’s account on Ancestry and a message said ‘you have a close match daughter’.”
The message contained a photo of Northport resident Jenny Hoover. The Walshes were confused. They did not have a daughter. Confused, Mishael contact Erickson to discuss the match. Erickson informed Mishael the match was confirmed, Jim Walsh had a daughter.
The couple scanned the photo of Hoover sent by Ancestry and any doubts were suspended.
“It was a surprise,” Walsh said. “There was no question about it. Looking at her profile photo was like looking in a mirror.”
Determined to find out more about Hoover, Mishael and Erickson began digging and located Hoover’s biological mother.
“We put some pieces together,” Mishael said of her efforts with Erickson. “We were able to quickly find out that (Hoover’s biological mother) was living in Fayetteville, North Carolina, at the same time Jim was stationed at Fort Bragg.”
In the early 1990s Walsh was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, based in Ft. Bragg, N.C.
“It was a no-brainer,” Mishael said. “Clearly, around 1991 Jim and Jenny’s biological mother shared a connection, and Jenny was the result.”
Jenny’s profile was in the Ancestry system because she, too, was looking for biological connections.
“I was looking for other family members,” Hoover said. “I was not raised by my mother. I was raised by a man I believed to be my father and a woman he married when I was 2.”
The man whom Hoover believed to be her father was also stationed at Ft. Bragg during the early 1990s.
“Tonia began sending me messages saying I had a confirmed parental match,” Hoover said. “I told her I didn’t think she had the right person.”
Hoover reached out to her biological mother for more information and began putting things together. Erickson assured Hoover the parental match with Jim Walsh was confirmed. When Erickson supplied Hoover with a photo of Walsh, all doubt faded away.
“I saw the family resemblance,” Hoover said. “That was it for me. I knew they had the right person.”
By this time Hoover, and boyfriend James Arsenault, has moved from Michigan to Northport. Hoover and Walsh began communicating and set up a time to connect in person.
On March 16, Jim Walsh and Jenny Hoover connected, in person, in Belfast.
“They drove all the way up here from Alabama to see me,” Hoover said. “It’s emotional. It means a lot. I’ve never had this type of love from a parental figure and, to get that from someone who doesn’t know me and just found out about me, it’s overwhelming.”
For Jim Walsh the discovery of his daughter provides new perspective.
“I’m blessed,” Walsh said. “There’s no other way to say it.”