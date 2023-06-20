News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maine Connectivity Authority has been awarded $30,016,472.13 in federal funding from the Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure grant, according to a June 16 announcement from U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree.

This investment is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support Maine’s strategic goal of providing universal broadband access throughout the state.