PROSPECT — Now that suicide barrier fences for the Penobscot Narrows Bridge have been approved and funded by the Legislature and governor, Maine Department of Transportation is beginning design and engineering work for the project.
Paul Merrill, director of communications for Maine DOT, told The Republican Journal that once that work is completed, DOT will put the fence construction out to bid. The barrier fencing is estimated to cost $1 million, plus another $1 million for a special under-bridge inspection vehicle.
“Right now, we don’t have an estimated completion date for this project,” Merrill said, “but we will work to comply with the legislation as soon as practicable.”
Greg Marley, senior clinical director of suicide prevention for NAMI Maine, is pleased with the success of this third attempt to pass legislation for the Penobscot Narrows suicide barriers. He has been working with Maine DOT for eight years on such issues.
“I think it was inevitable,” Marley told The Journal. “There’s one other bridge in the state of Maine that developed into what we call a ‘suicide hotspot,’ and that’s Memorial Bridge in Augusta.”
Suicide barrier fencing on that bridge has “clearly showed itself to be effective,” Marley said.
The 100-foot-high Augusta span had a total of 14 suicides before its safety fence was installed in June 1983. None have occurred since the fence went up.
A rough count indicates that on average, since the Penobscot Narrows Bridge opened in December 2006 between Prospect and Verona Island, one person per year has jumped the 135 feet to die in river below. Still others have been talked down from the suicide hotspot, whose low railings offer no impediment to jumping.
Authorities have installed signs and crisis phones on the Narrows Bridge in an effort to stop those considering jumping. “I think that helps,” Marley said, “but what was needed was barriers.”
Studies across the country and around the world show bridge fencing does not “result in a person saying, oh, I’ll end my life in another way,” he said. “For a period of time, at least, it leads to a reduction in suicides.
"We learned about this first in Great Britain," he said, citing the now idiomatic expression, “I’m going to put my head in the oven.” Prior to World War II, suicidal individuals were doing just that, without lighting the oven, and they would succumb to the toxic mix of gases then in use in kitchen stoves.
“When they shifted to LP,” Marley said, with chemicals added to make the gas smell bad, “it led to a great reduction in suicides.
“In times of crisis, people get focused on one plan, one means; if you interrupt that cycle, it buys them time to reconnect with help and hope. For most people, a suicide crisis is transient — it’s short-lived and it passes.”
Introduced by Sen. Glenn “Chip” Curry, D-Waldo, LD 1120 passed both houses and was signed into law June 30.
The measure directs Maine DOT to construct and maintain pedestrian barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge for the purpose of suicide prevention. As an incentive to move forward on the project, IT requires DOT to report on its progress every six months until fence installation is complete.
The project will be funded from the Highway Fund, which gets its revenue from excise taxes, fuel taxes and other fees related to the use of motor vehicles on public highways.