PROSPECT — Now that suicide barrier fences for the Penobscot Narrows Bridge have been approved and funded by the Legislature and governor, Maine Department of Transportation is beginning design and engineering work for the project.

Paul Merrill, director of communications for Maine DOT, told The Republican Journal that once that work is completed, DOT will put the fence construction out to bid. The barrier fencing is estimated to cost $1 million, plus another $1 million for a special under-bridge inspection vehicle.

