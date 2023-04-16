News

Train derailment

The Searsport Fire Department was among those responding to this Canadian Pacific train derailment April 15 in a rural wooded area north of Rockwood, a village in Somerset County that borders Moosehead Lake.

 Courtesy of Jackman-Moose River Fire Chief

AUGUSTA – Following the April 15 derailment of a Canadian Pacific freight train north of Rockwood, a village that borders Moosehead Lake, Canadian Pacific is leading a salvage, clean up, and rail repair operation in partnership with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Forest Service, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and the Jackman-Moose River Fire & Rescue Department.

According to a press release April 16 from the Forest Service, the effort involves removing the derailed locomotives and rail cars, cleaning up debris from the accident, and repairing the rail line. There is no estimate at this time for how long this effort will take. Officials continue to ask that people avoid the area while work remains ongoing.