The Searsport Fire Department was among those responding to this Canadian Pacific train derailment April 15 in a rural wooded area north of Rockwood, a village in Somerset County that borders Moosehead Lake.
AUGUSTA – Following the April 15 derailment of a Canadian Pacific freight train north of Rockwood, a village that borders Moosehead Lake, Canadian Pacific is leading a salvage, clean up, and rail repair operation in partnership with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Forest Service, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and the Jackman-Moose River Fire & Rescue Department.
According to a press release April 16 from the Forest Service, the effort involves removing the derailed locomotives and rail cars, cleaning up debris from the accident, and repairing the rail line. There is no estimate at this time for how long this effort will take. Officials continue to ask that people avoid the area while work remains ongoing.
The derailment, which occurred in in Sandwich Academy Grant Township in Somerset County, caused a small forest fire in the area. The derailment happened around 8:30 a.m. when the train came across a track washout in a rural wooded area, the rail network’s spokesperson C. Doniele Carlson said in a statement.
The fires stemming from the derailment have since burned out, according to the Forest Service press release, and officials report that the derailment poses no threat to public safety. Rail cars transporting hazardous substances were removed from the scene Saturday night.
The three railroad employees who sustained non-life-threatening injuries were treated and released from the hospital. No further injuries were reported.
The Maine Forest Service extended its gratitude to the Jackman-Moose River Fire & Rescue Department, Rockwood Fire & Rescue, Orono Fire Department, Searsport Fire Department, Greenville Fire Department, Somerset County EMA, United States Border Patrol, Maine Warden Service, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and Maine Emergency Management Agency for their support.