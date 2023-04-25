News

Marine Resources work session 03-23-23

Members of the Maine state legislative Marine Resources Committee discuss a bill regarding recirculating aquaculture systems during a March 23 work session in Augusta.

 Source: Maine Legislature website

AUGUSTA — Knox County Senator Pinny Beebe-Center presented L.D. 586, a bill aiming to protect Maine fisheries from industrial recirculating aquaculture operations — systems typically used in land-based fish farms.

Members of the Marine Resources Committee asked questions of the people who spoke in favor and against the bill during a March 16 public hearing, then decided not to move the bill forward during a March 23 work session, with Committee Member Beebe-Center also voting not to advance the bill.

