AUGUSTA — Knox County Senator Pinny Beebe-Center presented L.D. 586, a bill aiming to protect Maine fisheries from industrial recirculating aquaculture operations — systems typically used in land-based fish farms.
Members of the Marine Resources Committee asked questions of the people who spoke in favor and against the bill during a March 16 public hearing, then decided not to move the bill forward during a March 23 work session, with Committee Member Beebe-Center also voting not to advance the bill.
During the March 16 public hearing, Beebe-Center presented the bill, speaking briefly about it. There have been five proposals for large-scale finfish facilities in recent years and if they are built the cumulative impact of the facilities will degrade Maine waters, she said.
The facilities as presented would use millions of gallons of water per day and expel partially treated wastewater into Maine’s already overburdened waterway, she testified. That waste threatens various fishing industries and it could negatively impact the state’s tourism industry.
The facilities would also strain power and water utilities, placing costs for the infrastructure back on ratepayers, she said. It would also set the state back on its Maine Won’t Wait Climate Action Plan by increasing greenhouse gas emissions by 15%.
The proposed bill directs the Maine Department of Marine Resources to ensure that the facilities do not degrade water or air quality or increase the state’s overall carbon emissions footprint, she said. The bill would prevent facilities from using certain organisms, pollutants and contaminants in fish feed.
She hopes the bill provides specificity and framework to implement best practices that addresses citizen concerns and provide a transparent process to businesses, she said.
“The bill in its current language is not perfect and more needs to be done to refine this bill but I am open to putting in the work and making this legislation as optimal as possible,” she said.
Sierra Club of Maine Conservation Energy Director Matthew Cannon spoke next and fielded questions from committee members about the bill. He urged them to vote in favor of advancing the bill, with some changes.
“With an increasing number of proposals for land-based fin fish operations in our members’ communities, it is clear both the public and industry need more regulatory certainty around degradation of our waterways,” he said.
Despite the positive impacts the facilities might have on workforce, the state must ensure that they are using the best practicable technology not to degrade waterways, he said. The aquaculture industry in general is a good opportunity for Maine. He noted that there are many hard-working people in the diverse industry, which has critical economic value.
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is not doing a good job looking at the cumulative impacts of all the projects on the natural environment, he said. With five proposed facilities at various planning stages so far proposed in the state, he expects there will be more interest from land-based fishing companies.
“Land-based fin fish farming operations are newer to the state and have less-defined rules and regulations,” he said.
The projects have been permitted individually without state regulators looking at their cumulative impacts, he said. There is not much guidance on the state level for facility discharges.
The Gulf of Maine is experiencing climate-change related stressors, like warming waters, invasive species and development, he said. The state needs to use precautionary principals in relation to Maine waters. The bill would help the state balance certain pressures without further burdening other resources and the environment.
Rep. Jim Thorne, R-House District 35, said it would be helpful to him if Cannon provided the committee with documentation that indicates unacceptable and acceptable discharge criteria, he said. Along with examples of unacceptable discharge that has already occurred in Maine waters from aquaculture fisheries.
To which Cannon responded that he would get information to the committee and noted that none of the facilities have become operational yet.
Thorne responded stating that he wants to make sure they are talking about facts and not anecdotal speculation, he said. “I want to make sure we’re doing everything based on actual facts,” he said.
Representative Janice Dodge, D-District 39, spoke in favor of the bill because she is concerned about warming waters in the Gulf of Maine, which discharge from the facilities could further facilitate, she said. She thinks this is not being addressed because of insufficient regulations.
There have been two facilities permitted by the state without consideration of what the companies will use for fish feed, she said. One of those facilities is Nordic Aquafarms, which is proposing a $500 million land-based salmon farm in Belfast. The company has received stark opposition from city residents, residents of surrounding towns and local environmental groups.
“What the fish in these facilities eat can produce harmful effects on the wild, naturally occurring species living in our coastal waters,” she said.
She stated that it is important to consider the cumulative effect of more than one facility discharging into the same waterbody.
The lack of a local referendum in Belfast to approve the aquaculture facility proposed there eroded public trust, she said. “Our heritage marine industries must take precedents over the introduction of any industrial aquaculture operation,” she said.
The state has made efforts to restore native fish habitats, such as removing dams, along with working to protect lobster, shellfish and seaweed, she said. The bill is necessary to protect those species from recirculating aquaculture facilities.
Thorne asked if Dodge has any supporting documentation or science-based information for her claim that the facilities’ discharge will degrade Maine waters, or if it is just her “gut feeling,” to which Dodge responded that it is her gut feeling and told him that Cannon will provide substantiating documentation.
Maine Sierra Club member and Belfast resident James Merkel spoke in favor of the bill and he encouraged committee members to ask him technical questions about recirculating aquaculture systems as he is a retired engineer. He thinks the bill would be beneficial to all involved in the public permitting process of facilities using recirculating aquaculture systems.
“L.D. 586 would turn a lose-lose of appeals, lawsuits, community opposition, moratoriums and delays into a win-win…,” he said.
There are economically viable alternatives to the recirculating aquaculture systems that are proposed in the five aquaculture projects, he said. Maine waters need to be clean to sustain industries like fishing, tourism, recreation and real estate. He claims nitrogen that would be released into Maine waterways from the projects would have a collectively negative effect and put those industries at risk.
Self-contained Facilities, with no or very little wastewater discharge, are viable, he said. Some of those facilities are using the nitrogen in greenhouses. Facilities growing carnivorous fish suffer from a host of issues, including diseases among fish populations.
Details for rules under the bill still needed to be worked out, such as how much nitrogen discharge is acceptable, he said. As an example, facilities should not be discharging more nitrogen than that of the local city wastewater treatment plant. The state could make a rule that facilities only discharge a fraction of what the local wastewater treatment plant is expelling.
Local citizens are not going to stop fighting the permitted facilities because it means too much to them, he said. Nitrogen is the leading issue to toxic algae blooms and red tides, he said, calling it a “global issue.”
There were a number of other proponents of the bill who submitted written and verbal statements in favor of the bill. There were also multiple people at the hearing to speak out against the bill, many of whom worked in the industry.
Maine Department of Marine Resources Bureau of Policy and Management Deirdre Gilbert spoke on behalf of that state department in opposition of the bill. She said that the bill gives the department authority but it is unclear what the expectation is to ensure that the conditions within the bill are met.
Many of the things mentioned in the bill are regulated by other departments or legislation, she said. The Department does not usually take a role in air or water quality. The Department regulates matters concerning the importation of live marine and freshwater organisms.
The Department has some involvement with certain permitting processes and the Department of Environmental Protection will consult Department staff on certain issues regarding to water discharge, she said.
“By requiring DMR to develop and adopt regulations pertaining to water and air quality this bill would establish duplicative processes and require DMR to establish programs that do not currently exist and are not within the expertise of existing agency staff,” she said.
Some bill requirements do not seem possible to evaluate, she said, like if a proposed project would increase overall carbon emissions. The state does not monitor statewide carbon emissions based on individual businesses. It is also unclear what the Department would be evaluating single business carbon emissions against.
Fish feeds are regulated by federal agencies, she said. All fish and animal feeds contain some level of mercury but fish feeds containing the substance used in recirculating aquaculture systems are well below the threshold set by federal agencies. It is impossible to satisfy the provision in the bill that prevents any level of mercury from being present in feed sources because it is present in all feed.
“The bill seems to target and hamstring land-based aquaculture specifically in ways that are not consistent with the regulations of other types of aquaculture or food production in general,” she said.
American Unagi founder Sara Rademaker is a land-based aquaculture facility owner in Maine and grows eels. She was opposed to the bill. The company has worked hard to be an example of what land-based aquaculture can be, she said. After going through state permitting approvals, her company is an example of the system working.
She called the bill being proposed “terrifying” for a business like hers. As written, it is vague and would put her out of business immediately. She wants to see land-based aquaculture grow.
Kingfish Maine Operations Manager Tom Sorby spoke in opposition to the bill and accused the bill of being an attempt to usurp Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s authority. Aquaculture has held some of the highest standards in the state.
People should feel more confident about the process as it takes roughly three years to complete, he said. His company has avoided, mitigated and minimized environmental concerns that state agencies consider.
The company had a water monitoring program in place before it even started construction on its facility, he said.
Thorne appreciated the documents Sorby submitted to the committee regarding what the company went through during its DEP permitting process, he said.
“This is the most valuable thing that I’ve seen that shows what you have to go up against as far as oversight on your business and industry,” he said.
Billy Milliken of Jonesport opposes the bill and thinks opponents of the aquaculture projects that the bill targets have used misinformation and fearmongering to obstruct economic development in coastal communities, he said. He thinks they are trying to manipulate the legislative process to stop projects already permitted.
Several other opponents spoke during the public hearing before it was ended. When the committee resumed to consider the bill during a March 23 work session, there was very little discussion before members unanimously, with one member absent, voted not to advance the bill.
“I think the intent behind this bill is something I can get behind but I am, don’t think I can, I can’t support it in its current form just based on the impact, which I think is different than the intent,” Committee Chair Sen. Cameron Reny (D-Lincoln) said.