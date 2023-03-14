News

KENNEBUNK — Maine lobster businesses and industry trade associations on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation for making false and defamatory statements about Maine lobster fishing practices and for misleading consumers and commercial lobster buyers about the integrity of the Maine lobster harvest.

The lawsuit challenges the aquarium’s claims that “scientific data” show that Maine lobster fishing practices are responsible for harming North Atlantic right whales. The lawsuit asserts that the aquarium’s claims are in fact not supported by science, and that the aquarium’s false statements have caused substantial economic harm to the plaintiffs, as well as to the Maine lobster brand and to Maine’s longstanding reputation for a pristine coastal environment protected by a multi-generational tradition of preserving resources for the future.