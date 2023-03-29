News

Maine school districts around the state will receive a total of $42 million more state funding for the 2023-2024 school year than expected. Regional School Unit 71 is among them.

The initial state subsidy amounts sent by the Maine Department of Education to school districts in January were incorrect because of an error in the data used to calculate the allocations, the department said March 29. The department found the error this week while reviewing the algorithm used to figure out state allocations to school districts and notified districts about the recalculated state subsidies, according to state DOE spokesperson Marcus Mrowka.