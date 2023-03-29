Maine school districts around the state will receive a total of $42 million more state funding for the 2023-2024 school year than expected. Regional School Unit 71 is among them.
The initial state subsidy amounts sent by the Maine Department of Education to school districts in January were incorrect because of an error in the data used to calculate the allocations, the department said March 29. The department found the error this week while reviewing the algorithm used to figure out state allocations to school districts and notified districts about the recalculated state subsidies, according to state DOE spokesperson Marcus Mrowka.
Increases in state funding
Many, but not all, districts around the state will receive more funding as a result. The Portland school district, the state’s largest, will receive $3.6 million more in state funding than initially expected and built into the district’s proposed budget. The Augusta school district will get around $560,000 more. The corrected calculation will give the Lewiston district around $800,000 more in state funding.
A total of 168 districts will get more aid than expected, while 95 districts will see no change. According to Superintendent Mary Alice McLean, RSU 71 will receive an additional $429,981 in state funding.
"Initially, we had a decrease in state aid of $752,000, and the mil rate based on property valuation went up to 7.29, she wrote in an email message to The Republican Journal.
"However, yesterday we received an updated ED 279 Report from the state, and now the decrease in state aid is $322,019.09, and the mil rate went down 6.79, which means the required local contribution based on property value has decreased," she said.
Information from Waldo County Regional School Units 20 and 3 was not immediately available.
The state informed affected school districts of the correction Tuesday night, March 28. Some district leaders said that although they have seen small changes between initial and final state subsidy calculations in past years, they had never seen a correction of this magnitude.
The DOE did not immediately explain March 29 how the mistake to the algorithm was made or how it was discovered. It also wasn’t immediately clear why many districts will see increases, and others will not.