BELFAST — Maine Wienerfest, the ultimate celebration of dachshunds and their passionate owners, returns to Belfast on Sunday, Sept. 10. The 18th annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Steamboat Landing Park.
Originating as a casual picnic for families with these lovable, pint-sized pooches, Maine Wienerfest has evolved into a highly anticipated community gathering. The event attracts an ever-growing number of dogs and dog enthusiasts each year, making it a highlight on the Belfast social calendar.
The festival promises to be a day of pure canine delight, featuring various activities and attractions for dogs and their human companions. Attendees can look forward to a lineup of entertaining events, including a parade around the park, dachshund costume contest, and a doxie derby expected to have spectators cheering with excitement.
In addition to the activities, Maine Wienerfest will offer an array of 13 local vendors offering food, event merchandise, and an assortment of other pet-themed items for purchase.
Jan Abendroth, a representative of P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center, said P.A.W.S. is delighted to present the Maine Wienerfest again this year. "This event not only celebrates our love for dachshunds, but also raises vital funds to support our mission of supporting pets and pet-owners," she said. "We invite everyone to come and join us for a day filled with fun, frolic, and unforgettable memories."
Maine Wienerfest will be held rain or shine, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $5 per person; kids under 12 and dogs are free.
This year's Maine Wienerfest presenting sponsor is Ken Gardiner, financial adviser, Edward Jones Investments in Camden. The event is organized by P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center and The Friends of Belfast Parks, who have stepped up to continue the legacy of this event. All proceeds from the festival will benefit P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center's programs and services.