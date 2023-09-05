News

Maine Wienerfest

Dachshund Henry of Lincoln, crowned grand champion in an earlier Wienerfest costume contest for his box of “weenex” tissues outfit. Wienerfest 2023 takes place Sunday, Sept. 10.

 File photo

BELFAST — Maine Wienerfest, the ultimate celebration of dachshunds and their passionate owners, returns to Belfast on Sunday, Sept. 10. The 18th annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Steamboat Landing Park.

Originating as a casual picnic for families with these lovable, pint-sized pooches, Maine Wienerfest has evolved into a highly anticipated community gathering. The event attracts an ever-growing number of dogs and dog enthusiasts each year, making it a highlight on the Belfast social calendar.

2023 Maine Wienerfest Poster