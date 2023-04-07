BELFAST — Sexual assault and kidnapping charges against Larry Alexander, 65, of Shushan, New York, were dropped during an April 3 hearing in Waldo County Unified Criminal Court. Alexander entered into a deferred disposition of an assault charge stemming from a June 21, 2021, incident in the town of Knox.
After considering all the evidence and the strength of the case for the sexual assault and kidnapping charges, the District Attorney’s Office decided it was better to secure a conviction on one of the charges rather than risk getting no conviction at all, according to District Attorney William Entwisle.
Some people might interpret it as letting a person get away with something, but Entwisle said that is not the case here. It is a process that requires balancing all factors.
The victim fully supports the deferred disposition, he said, explaining that trials can be a painful process for victims who have to testify against their alleged assaulters. If a case is not strong, then sometimes it is better to work out a deal in which there is a conviction on what seems like the less serious charge.
The deferred disposition lasts for a year and requires that Alexander follow all local, state and federal laws, refrain from contact with the victim and report address changes to the court and local law enforcement, according to Entwisle.
Alexander lives in New York, which makes it difficult for local law enforcement officers to monitor him, Entwisle said.
If Alexander successfully adheres to the requirements, then the assault charge stands and a fine will be imposed on him, Entwisle said. If Alexander is not successful, then there will be a sentencing hearing at which he could be sentenced to jail.
Alexander was accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman he had known for roughly two months before the alleged assault, according to a police affidavit. The alleged assault took place in the town of Knox over multiple days from June 20 to June 23 in 2021.
The victim accused him of restraining, raping and sodomizing her, according to the court affidavit. He allegedly threatened her with physical violence if she told anybody about the incident after he released her. After Alexander released her, the victim immediately called authorities and was seen at a hospital the next day. He was arrested June 24 and charged with gross sexual assault, kidnapping, terrorizing and assault.
Alexander is scheduled to appear for the deferred disposition in about a year at the Waldo County Unified Criminal Court April 9, 2024, at 1 p.m.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.