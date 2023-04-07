News

Larry Alexander

Larry Alexander, who has entered into a deferred disposition stemming from a June 2021 incident in the town of Knox.

 File Photo

BELFAST — Sexual assault and kidnapping charges against Larry Alexander, 65, of Shushan, New York, were dropped during an April 3 hearing in Waldo County Unified Criminal Court. Alexander entered into a deferred disposition of an assault charge stemming from a June 21, 2021, incident in the town of Knox.

After considering all the evidence and the strength of the case for the sexual assault and kidnapping charges, the District Attorney’s Office decided it was better to secure a conviction on one of the charges rather than risk getting no conviction at all, according to District Attorney William Entwisle.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

Recommended for you